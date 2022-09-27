Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — GLANCE

At its regular meeting Monday, Muskogee Board of County Commissioners approved the following:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Sept. 19 regular meeting and the Sept. 20 emergency meeting.
• Installation of a window in the Election Board.
• Payment for the installation of a window in the Election Board out of the ARPA account.
• Addition of an automatic attendant line to the monthly Dobson phone bill.
