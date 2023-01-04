Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — GLANCE

Plentiful sunshine. High 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 11:12 am
At the regular meeting Tuesday, Muskogee Board of County Commissioners approved the following:
• Purchase orders and monthly reports.
• Minutes of the Dec. 28 regular meeting.
• Resolution for electronic funds transfer payments.
