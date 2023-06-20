Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Glance

At Tuesday’s regular meeting, the board took action on the following items:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 12, 2023 regular meeting.
• Confirmation of the appointment of Caleb Brewer as the District 3 representative to the Muskogee City-County E911 Trust Authority Board, replacing Shannon Pardue.
• Petition for Muskogee County Dist. 2 to take W 60th Pl S into county inventory.
• Modification regarding a KELLPRO Software and Service Agreement for the Election Board.
• KELLPRO Software and Service Agreement for the Board of County Commissioner’s Office.
• Great American contract with the Court Clerk’s Office for a Copystar CS-5002i copier.
• One Source Rental Agreement.
• OMECORP GENESIS Maintenance Agreement for Copystar CS 5002i.
• Quadient Leasing USA Lease for USPS Postage Meter Rental, Hardware, and Maintenance.
• Memorandum of Understanding between the Sheriff’s Office and Cherokee Nation for compliance using resources provided under the RRR plan.
• Detention Services Agreement with Tulsa County for Juvenile Detention Services.
TOOK NO ACTION:
• Legal Services Agreement and Resolution between Fulmer Sill PLLC, Smith Barkett Law Group, and the Board of County Commissioners of Muskogee County, OK for the purpose of pursuing certain legal claims against manufacturers, distributors,
and potentially other third parties regarding polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS),Aqueous Film-Forming Foams (AFFF’s) and other hazardous water contaminants.
• Sign and approving the Legal Services Agreement and Resolution retaining Fulmer Sill PLLC, and Smith Burkett Law Group for the purpose of pursuing certain legal claims against manufacturers, distributors, and potentially other third parties regarding polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Aqueous Film-Forming Foams (AFFF’s) and other hazardous water contaminants causing harm in Muskogee County, OK, and authorize the Chair of the Board of Muskogee County Commissioners to execute the LSA and Resolution for Muskogee County’s participation in the PFAS and AFFF’s Litigation.
• Studie Office Systems contract with the Court Clerk’s Office number MCDCC2324-2 FOR Copystar CS-1815, serial #XQF4802461.
• Studie Office Systems contract with the Court Clerk’s Office number MCDCC2324-3 FOR Copystar CS-1815, serial #XQF4802329.
• Studie Office Systems contract with the Court Clerk’s Office number MCDCC2324-4 for Kyocera M2040, serial #VCE2909743.
• Studie Office Systems contract with the Court Clerk’s Office number MCDCC2324-5 for Kyocera M2535dn, serial #LV25Y27139.
• Studie Office Systems contract with the Court Clerk’s Office number MCDCC2324-6 for Copystar CS-6002i, serial #VFA8902067.
• Studie Office Systems contract with the Court Clerk’s Office number MCDCC2324-7 for Brother Intellafax 4100e, serial #BROM2J421435.
• FY2024 Muskogee County Budget.
• County General Temporary Appropriations for FY2024.
