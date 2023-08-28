At its weekly meeting on Monday, the board took action on the following items:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the August 21, 2023 regular meeting.
• Re-appointment of Earnest Gilder as a board member of the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and as a Trustee of the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority.
• Appointment of Mike Webb as a board member of the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and as a Trustee of the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority.
• Declaration of Surplus from the County Treasurer for the following property: (2) HP Laser Jet CP4525 Printers, ID# C-221-4 & C-220-54; (1) Dell Optiplex Tower, ID# C-220-13; (1) Desk Shell-Cherry, ID# C-105-59.
• Memorandum of Unnderstanding between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Oktaha Public Schools to provide Resource Officers.
• Letter of Support for the Muskogee County EMS community infrastructure planning initiative.
• Franchise Agreement with Cox Communications for the construction and operation of a cable system in Muskogee County.
• Purchase Order from Yellowhouse John Deere for the District 2 purchase of a 2023 John Deere 670G Motor Grader utilizing the ODOT Revolving Fund.
• Take off the table FY23 Bid #74, Treasurer’s Office Mowing Bid for County Properties.
• FY23 Bid #74, Treasurer’s Office Mowing Bid for County Properties.
TOOK NO ACTION:
• Request for Conveyance of County-owned property from the Town of Warner for the following parcel: Warner OT South 20 feet of Lot 10 & all of Lot 11 Block 41, Warner OT.
