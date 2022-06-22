Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Glance

 

 MUSKOGEE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS/Submitted

At its regular meeting, Muskogee County Commissioners approved the following:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 13 regular meeting, June 14 special meetings and June 16 special meeting.

• Resolution concerning the ACCO Self Insurance Fund (Worker’s Compensation), for Muskogee County.

• Option to pay ACCO Self Insurance Fund (Worker’s Compensation), for Muskogee County in one payment of $251,383.

• Contract for $524,295 with Crawford Roofing for repairs of the roof on the county jail.

• Taking off the table the 6 months bids, Bid # 43.

• Awarding all compliant bids, subject to lowest and best price, availability, location and quality of service. 

Commissioners also heard a report that overall assessed valuation has increased since last year. 

