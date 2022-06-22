Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Glance

At its regular meeting, Muskogee County Commissioners approved the following:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 13 regular meeting, June 14 special meetings and June 16 special meeting.
• Resolution concerning the ACCO Self Insurance Fund (Worker’s Compensation), for Muskogee County.
• Option to pay ACCO Self Insurance Fund (Worker’s Compensation), for Muskogee County in one payment of $251,383.
• Contract for $524,295 with Crawford Roofing for repairs of the roof on the county jail.
• Taking off the table the 6 months bids, Bid # 43.
• Awarding all compliant bids, subject to lowest and best price, availability, location and quality of service.
Commissioners also heard a report that overall assessed valuation has increased since last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.