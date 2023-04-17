Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Glance

At its regular meeting on Monday, the Muskogee Board of County Commissioners took the following action:

APPROVED:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the April 10, 2023 regular meeting.

• Terminate for convenience the Contract for Administrative Services with Eastern Oklahoma Development District.

• Establish a Fire Department Selection Committee for the purpose of recommending/appointing members to the Title 19 Fire Boards and appoint Dr. Jerri Stoutermire, Tim Murphy, & Tim Thompson as Selection Committee Members.

• Approve, as modified or with amendments, the CIRB 5-Year Plan including project prioritization resolution.

• Settlement Distribution Statement with Milestone Settlement Fund Administrator concerning the Jansen OK Jansen Pharmaceuticals Opioid Lawsuit.

• Correctional Communications Service Agreement between the Jail and City Tele-Coin Company, Inc.

• Application and Utility Permit from Okmulgee County Rural Water District 20, for the purpose of a road bore at 19237 W. 20th St. N.

• Property from between Muskogee County and Fewel Trust to allow the county to come on property and build an access road to the county borrow pit.

• Authorize up to $35,000 for an access road to the county’s borrow pit.

• Property form between District 1 and Calett Road in Oktaha to allow the county to come on property and to bust beaver dams to alleviate road flooding.

TOOK NO ACTION:

• Contract renewal, payment of invoice and matters concerning Neighbors Building Neighborhoods grant writing services.

• Memorandum of Understanding between District 1 and Hilldale School to partner to build a road at Hilldale School.

• Payment for the Oktaha Fire Department fire engine and fire department building.

• Adjourn Executive Session, return to regular meeting, and take any appropriate action concerning Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department vs Board of County Commissioners, Case # CV-23-185. Re: Title 19, Chapter 8, § 307 B 4.

• Memorandum of Understanding between Fort Gibson School District and District 1 for a drainage project in the amount of $7,500.

