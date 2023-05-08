Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Glance

At its regular Monday meeting, the board took action on the following items:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 1, 2023 regular meeting.
• Creation of the position of Muskogee County Grant Director and the hiring of Kevin Wilson as the Director.
• Memorandum of Understanding between District 1 and Hilldale School to partner to build a road at Hilldale School.
• Quote from Wheeler Metal to District 1 for material on the Gulick Bridge Project, to be paid from the ARPA Fund.
• Quote from Utilicore to District 1 for labor on the Gulick Bridge Project, to be paid from the ARPA Fund.
• Taft Road Project Programming Resolution with Central Engineering District 2.
• Council Hill Road Project Programming Resolution with Central Engineering District 2.
• Agreement between the Muskogee County Health Dept. and KTFX Radio for advertising.
• Application & Utility Permit from Okmulgee Rural Water District 20 for a road bore on W. 20th St. N. in District 3.
• Memorandum of Understanding between District 1 and the Town of Fort Gibson to partner with the town for road repair on the northwest corner of US 62 and Lee Street.
• Revised County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund Resolution to change the District 1 equipment request.
• Bids — Building addition to the Fort Gibson Fire Dept. – Bid #64. Awarded bid to TJD Construction in amount of $120, 027.
RECOGNIZED:
Muskogee County Assessor’s Office employee Mary Hurd.
