Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Special Agenda

County

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners special meeting.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Friday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Memorandum of Understanding, (MOU), between Oktaha Public School and District 1 to build a parking lot.

• Entering into executive session with the District Attorney Larry Edwards, Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith, and John T. Hammons to discuss a pending investigation, claim, or action, RE: Title 25, Chapter 8, §307 B 4.

• Return from Executive Session and reconvene in open meeting.

• Matters discussed in executive session regarding a pending investigation, claim, or action, RE: Title 25, Chapter 8, §307 B 4.

