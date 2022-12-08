Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Special Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners special meeting.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Memorandum of Understanding, (MOU), between Oktaha Public School and District 1 to build a parking lot.
• Entering into executive session with the District Attorney Larry Edwards, Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith, and John T. Hammons to discuss a pending investigation, claim, or action, RE: Title 25, Chapter 8, §307 B 4.
• Return from Executive Session and reconvene in open meeting.
• Matters discussed in executive session regarding a pending investigation, claim, or action, RE: Title 25, Chapter 8, §307 B 4.
