WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners special meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Friday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Entering into Executive Session for following purpose: the purpose of confidential communications between the Board of County Commissioners and its attorney, John Tyler Hammons, concerning a pending investigation. Re: Muskogee County Fire Depts; Title 25 Chapter 8 §307 4.
• Return from Executive session and take any action on matters discussed Re: Muskogee County Fire Depts; Title 25 Chapter 8 §307 4.
