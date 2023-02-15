Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Agenda

county

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners special meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Friday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Entering into Executive Session for following purpose: the purpose of confidential communications between the Board of County Commissioners and its attorney, John Tyler Hammons, concerning a pending investigation. Re: Muskogee County Fire Depts; Title 25 Chapter 8 §307 4.

• Return from Executive session and take any action on matters discussed Re:  Muskogee County Fire Depts; Title 25 Chapter 8 §307 4.

