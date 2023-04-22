WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the April 17, 2023 regular meeting.
•Contract renewal, payment of invoice and matters concerning Neighbors Building Neighborhoods grant writing services.
• Memorandum of Understanding between District 1 and Hilldale School to partner to build a road at Hilldale School.
• Property form between Muskogee County and the Billy Wallace Rev. Trust in Oktaha to allow the county to come on property and to bust beaver dams to alleviate road flooding.
• Memorandum of Understanding between Ft. Gibson School Dist. and Dist. 1 for a drainage project in the amount of $7,500.00.
• Declaration of Surplus from Dist. 1 of the following property: (1) Case Backhoe ID#D332-109.
• Resolution for Disposing of Equipment from Dist. 1 of the following property: (1) Case Backhoe, Ser#NMC772937.
• Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Sheriff’s Office and The City of Tulsa concerning the TPD Northeast Oklahoma Regional National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) Program.
•Quarterly update from Darla Heller, Muskogee City-County Port Authority Workforce Development.
• Receipt of the petition from the Oktaha Area Firefighters Association, Inc. to convert to the Title 19 Oktaha Area County Fire Department pursuant to 19 OS 351(D), set a date for a public hearing on the petition, and direct the County Clerk to give notice of such public hearing by publication, or such other necessary action.
• Bids — Flooring for Dist. Attorney’s Office – Bid #63.
