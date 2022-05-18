Muskogee Board of Education — Glance

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
• Allowing the superintendent or his designee to engage in negotiations to purchase real property within the district within the city at Monticello W26, Lot 10 Block 24 — Dayton at N Street.
• PERSONNEL
A. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Cindy Summerhill, Computer Teacher, 8/9 Grade Academy, effective 08/17/2022; Dimitia Pugh, Counselor, Cherokee, effective 08/17/2022; Kim Landers, Library Media Specialist, Tony Goetz, effective 08/17/2022; Kadie Stinson, Speech Pathologist, Tony Goetz, effective 08/17/2022; Makayla Yarborough, Speech Pathologist, Tony Goetz, effective 08/17/2022; Mauro Gimenez, Mathematics Teacher, MHS, effective 08/17/2022.
B. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: *Kimberly Davison, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, effective 04/26/2022; Audra Craig, Summer Evaluator, District, $25/hr; Misti Loge, Summer Evaluator, District, $25/hr; Steve Adair, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Seth Chapius, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; RayTosha Craft, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Ryan Dvorak, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Ashlie Fauchier, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Oscar Flores, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Jeremy Ford, Summer Coach, MHS, $25/hr; Lauren Fort, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Sonya Foster, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Aaron Hobbs, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Brad Higeons, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Angie Hillmon, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Anette Husting, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Dean Igert, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Tiffany Kanny, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Janet Lawrence, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Clarissa McJunkins, Summer Coach, MHS, $25/hr; Stephen Moore, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Chethan Munsell, Summer Coach, MHS, $25/hr; Shelby Perry, Summer Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Teresa Pointer, AP Summer Institute, MHS, $400; Chris Risenhoover, Summer Coach, MHS, $25/hr; Keaton Scott, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; John Singler, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Robert Stevenson, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Teana Tramel, Summer Coach, MHS, $25/hr; Norwood Smith, Summer Coach, MHS, $25/hr; Diego Zavala, Summer Coach, MHS, $25/hr; Brooke Moore, AP Summer Institute, RIA, $400; Heather Rogers, AP Summer Institute, RIA, $400; Rachel Bertholf, Summer Teacher, TBD, $25/hr; Martin Bynum, Summer Teacher, TBD, $25/hr; Ian Mcloud, Summer Teacher,TBD, $25/hr; Phyllis Watson, Summer Teacher, TBD, $25/hr; Kyah Fields, Summer PD, RIA, $50/hr; Andrew O'Dell, Summer PD, 6-7 GA, $50/hr; John Singler, Summer PD, MHS, $50/hr; Samuel Broyles, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Janet Lawrence, Summer Teacher, MHS, $25/hr; Jennifer Norwood, Summer Counselor, TBD, $25/hr; *Jennifer Hunter, Classroom Overage, Tony Goetz, *effective 03/28/2022; *Prorated.
C. Resignation of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Chelsea Hayes, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 06/30/2022; Jordan Stewart, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 06/30/2022; Julianna Grober, Teacher, Cherokee, effective 06/30/2022; Gail Harris, Teacher, Cherokee, effective 06/30/2022; Jacquie Hill, Teacher, ECC, effective 06/30/2022; Clarissa McJunkins, Teacher, MHS, effective 06/30/2022; Maria Smith, Counselor, RAA, effective 06/30/2022; Matthew Church, Teacher, RIA,effective 04/22/2022; Lindsey Carey, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 06/30/2022; Leslie Quemado, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 06/30/2022; Andrea Spencer, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 06/30/2022.
D. Retirement of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Joyce McLemore, Counselor, Cherokee, effective 06/30/2022; Wanda Teague, Speech Pathologist, Tony Goetz, effective 06/30/2022; Beth Wells, Instructional Facilitator, District, effective 06/30/2022.
E. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Norman McKinley, Lead Custodian, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 07/01/2021; Brittany Garrett, Custodian, Camp Bennett, effective 06/01/2022; John Roland, Computer Tech, District, effective 05/18/2022; Bryce Lakey, Summer Computer Tech, District, effective 06/01/2022; Tori Payne, Summer Enrollment, District, effective 06/01/2022; Benito Rodriguez, Summer Computer Tech, District, effective 06/01/2022; Edward Wages, Summer Computer Tech, District, effective 06/01/2022.
F. Extra duty of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Michelle Gebhart, Summer Feeding Assoc., 8/9 Grade Acad., $15/hr; Evantis Hill, Summer Feeding Assoc., 8/9 Grade Acad.,$15/hr; Angela Hollifield, Summer Feeding Assoc., 8/9 Grade Acad., $15/hr; Amber Mayfield, Summer Feeding Assoc., 8/9 Grade Acad., $15/hr; Rebecca Mitchell, Summer Feeding Manager, 8/9 Grade Acad., $20/hr; Kimberly Mullin, Summer Feeding Assoc., 8/9 Grade Acad., $15/hr; David Stewart, Summer Feeding Assoc., 8/9 Grade Acad., $15/hr; McKenzie Shinn, Assistant Counselor, Camp Bennett, $15/hr; Donna Jones-Hamilton, Summer Feeding Assoc., Creek, $15/hr; Stephanie Lane, Summer Feeding Manager, Creek, $20/hr; Mary Stewart, Summer Feeding Assoc., Creek, $15/hr; Angela Austin, Summer Feeding Monitor, District, $20/hr; James Brinkley, Summer Mover, District, $15/hr; Brandon Cochran, Summer Mover, District, $15/hr; Jason Cochran, Lead Summer Mover, District, $20/hr; Neko Lowe, Summer Mover, District, $15/hr; Anthony McNac, Lead Summer Mover, District, $20/hr; Prentis McNac, Summer Mover,District, $15/hr; Jaden McWilliams, Summer Mover, District, $15/hr; Holly Carson, Lead Summer Painter, District, $20/hr; TBD, Lead Summer Painter, District, $20/hr; Kay Webster, Summer Painter, District, $15/hr; Patricia Jones, Summer Painter, District, $15/hr; Hunter Dotson, Summer Painter, District, $15/hr; Grace Whitaker, Summer Painter, District, $15/hr; TBD, Summer Painter, District, $15/hr; Laney Johnson, Summer Enrollment, District, $15/hr; Steve Craver, Summer Wellbeing Coach, MHS, $15/hr; Alante Hall, Summer Wellbeing Coach, MHS, $15/hr; Prentice Joseph, Summer Wellbeing Coach, MHS, $15/hr; Leo Krajewski, Summer Wellbeing Coach, MHS, $15/hr; Jayce Stinson, Summer Wellbeing Coach, MHS, $15/hr; Penny Bado, Summer Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hr; Tabitha Champlain, Summer Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hr; Fred Chapman, Summer Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hr; Melissa Goforth, Summer Bus Driver,Transportation, $15/hr; Bruce Hampton, Summer Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hr; Anthony Lee, Summer Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hr; Vicki Pigg, Summer Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hr; Jason Rush, Summer Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hr; Sharla Gilbreth, Summer Feeding Assoc., Pershing, $15/hr; Sarah Simms, Summer Feeding Assoc., Pershing, $15/hr; Chelsy Jones, Summer Feeding Manager, Pershing, $20/hr; Betty Hammond, Summer Feeding Manager, RIA, $20/hr; Esmeralda Hernandez, Summer Feeding Assoc., RIA, $15/hr.
G. Employment of support staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Brandon Irby,Director of Communications & Marketing District, effective 6/13/2022/
H. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Brandy Glendening, Paraprofessional, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 04/22/2022; Amber Alexander, Office Assistant, Cherokee, effective 04/28/2022; Elizabeth Cumby, CNS Server, District, effective 04/19/2022; Evantis Hill, CNS Server, District, effective 06/30/2022; Amber Roberts, SPED Secretary, ESC, effective 04/25/2022; Alexis Barrow, Secretary, Tony Goetz, effective 04/15/2022.
I. Termination of employment for support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Georgia Wiedel, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 04/09/2022.
12. NEW BUSINESS
STANDING RESOLUTIONS
BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. - H. as listed:
A. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETINGS — April 19, 2022 Regular Board Meeting, May 4, 2022 Special Board Meeting.
B. SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS — Checks to be issued in payment March encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the
funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP- Checks #20222696-20223045, $4,292,450.75; EP- #220224-220260, $106,666.11; AF- Checks #2200341-220405, $32,774.62,DD’s- #22206715-22207544 $1,961,159.81
C. SCHEDULE OF ENCUMBRANCES — NUMBERED 22003333-22003604.
D. OPERATING AND INVESTMENT FUNDS, APRIL 1-30:
1. Operating Account $19,420,352.55
2. Activity Account $479,812.48
3. Investment Account $0.00
E. FINANCIAL REPORT
Balance Sheet
Expense/Revenue Report
Activity Fund
Designation of Funds
Investments
F. PO’S OVER $15,000F. PO’S OVER $15,000
00045551 Thompson School Book 333 $82,453.27 Textbooks
00045556 Grimsley’s Inc. 268 $15,100.64 Garbage Cans - Fieldhouse
00045559 CRW Consulting 173 $20,000 ECF Filing Services
00045586 Thompson School Book 333 $16,713.60 Books
00045651 Krueger International 268 $145,044.28 Furniture - Fieldhouse
00045653 Krueger International 268 $29,558.89 Furniture - Pressbox
00045662 BlueMark Energy 795 $29,216.74 Natural Gas
00045679 Southwest Solutions 268 $34,943.67 Storage equipment
00045749 Office Connections 270 $25,622.11 Sadler Furniture - Bond 35
G. Surplus Property — MHS Classroom, Fine Arts Area and PAC, Furniture, Fixtures, equipment and technology, Broken, obsolete and unused items.
H. Contracts — Muskogee County Head Start, JA Biztown, Stemscopes.
