Muskogee Board of Education — GLANCE

The Muskogee Board approved the following at its regular meeting Tuesday night:
• Out of State trip as Presented: Girls Soccer Tournament, 22 Students -4 Sponsors, 3/30/23 to 4/2/23, Gulf Shores, Alabama.
• PERSONNEL:
A. Employment of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Justin Laird, Athletic Trainer, MHS, effective 02/22/2023.
B. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Susan Garland, Camp Bennett Director, Camp Bennett, $7,200; Gina Batie, Counselor, Camp Bennett, $25/hr; Gina Batie, Adult Camp Counselor, Camp Bennett, $20/hr; *Kelli Chambers, Counselor, Camp Bennett, $25/hr; Caleb Dan, Counselor, Camp Bennett, $25/hr; Andrea Garrett, Counselor, Camp Bennett, $25/hr; Charity Nicholson, Counselor, Camp Bennett, $25/hr; Lisa Rogers, Counselor, Camp Bennett, $25/hr; Shawna Shorb, Counselor, Camp Bennett, $25/hr; Shawna Shorb, Adult Camp Counselor, Camp Bennett, $20/hr; Lisa Tate, Counselor, Camp Bennett, $25/hr; Miranda Ward, Counselor, Camp Bennett, $25/hr; Miranda Ward, Adult Camp Counselor, Camp Bennett, $20/hr; Gena Whitaker, Counselor, Camp Bennett, $25/hr; Gena Whitaker, Adult Camp Counselor, Camp Bennett, $20/hr; Victor Paden, Counselor/Bus Driver, Camp Bennett, $25/hr; Victor Paden, Adult Counselor/Bus Driver, Camp Bennett, $20/hr; Pamela Bunkley, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, $1,000; Kimberly Davison, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, $1,000; Kathryn Kimble, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, $1,000; Sophia Carter, After School Program, Creek, $25/hr; Danielle Mount, After School Program, Creek, $25/hr; Claudia Byfield, Classroom Overage, Irving, $2,000; Matthew Leake, Classroom Overage, Irving, $1,000; Kyah Fields, Head Cheer Coach, MHS, $3,000; Jeffrey Dupree, Gateworker Official, MHS, $20/hr; Norwood Smith, Gateworker, MHS, $20/hr; Denise Sanders, STEAM Tutor, St. Joseph, $25/hr; Casey Salkowski, Classroom Overage, Tony Goetz, $1,000; Jason Campbell, Substitute Bus Driver, Transportation, $35/Trip; Jason Cochran, Substitute Bus Driver, Transportation, $35/Trip; John Talley, Teacher, Creek, effective 01/23/2023; Kodi Bennett, Math Teacher, MHS, effective 01/10/2023.
C. Resignation of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: John Talley, Teacher, Creek, effective 01/23/2023; Kodi Bennett, Math Teacher, MHS, effective 01/10/2023.
D. Resignation of extra duty of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Mary Walker, Asst. Academic Coach, 8/9 Gd Acad., effective 01/10/2023.
E. Leave of absence of certified staff through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year: Angela Selby, Instructional Facilitator, Creek, effective through 6/30/2023.
F. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Andrew Lyons, Custodian, 6/7 Gd Acad., effective 02/22/2023; Brandy Davenport, CNS, Tony Goetz, effective 02/22/2023.
G. Temporary employment of salaried support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Leo Krajewski, Strength & Conditioning Coord., MHS, effective 02/22/2023.
H. Extra duty of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: *Pedro Colina, Assist. Soccer (B), 8/9 Gd Acad., $1,900; Alvinetta Brown, Custodian, Camp Bennett, $15/hr; Tiffany Avers, Assist. Counselor, Camp Bennett, $15/hr; Lanzy Coker, Assist. Counselor, Camp Bennett, $15/hr; Lanzy Coker, Adult Assist. Counselor, Camp Bennett, $15/hr; Jackie Honeycutt, Assist. Counselor, Camp Bennett, $15/hr; Makenzie Shinn, Assist. Counselor, Camp Bennett, $15/hr; Carmen McKinney, Assist. Counselor, Camp Bennett, $15/hr; Shelley Sinnett, Administrative Assist. Duties, ESC, $3,710.07; *Miguel Colina, Assist. Soccer (B), MHS, $2,000; Amanda Brown, Retention Stipend, Pershing, $300.
*Lay Coach
I. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Billie Seth, Attend. Secretary, 6/7 Gd Acad., effective 01/09/2023; Tim Obney, Shop Handler, Transportation, effective 01/12/2023.
J. Non-completion of probationary period for support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Shanna Goodwin-Zapata, CNS, Irving, effective 01/19/2023.
Standing Resolutions Online Only
BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. - K. as listed:
A. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING, January 17, 2023.
B. SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS —Checks to be issued in payment November encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP- Checks #20231745-20232138 $4,334,738.43
EP- #230173-230198 $85,088.52
AF- Checks #2300249,2300301 $49,250.92
DD's- #23205184-23206007 $1,949,791.41
C. SCHEDULE OF ENCUMBRANCES - NUMBERED 23002451-23002794.
D. OPERATING AND INVESTMENT FUNDS
1. Operating Account - Armstrong $12,862,358.19
2. Activity Account - Firstar $593,361.16
3. Investment Account $0
E. FINANCIAL REPORT
Balance Sheet
Expense/Revenue Report
Activity Fund
Designation of Funds
Investments
F. SURPLUS PROPERTY — Baseball Uniforms See list
G. CONTRACTS
Active Internet Technologies (Finalsite) General Fund, Project 056 $10,000 New Website Setup Cost
Langston University No Cost Liaison to place student teachers
Ok Dept. of Health No Cost Health Services block grant
Western Governors University No Cost Student Teacher Placement
H. PO's OVER $15,000
00049462 Republic Services General Fund, Project 171 $59,500 Dumpster pickup
00049340 Crowl Oil General Fund, Project 175 $40,000 Gas & diesel
00049485 Hiland Dairy CN Fund, Project 759, Federal Grant $42,006.84 Dairy products
00049489 OSIG General Fund, Project 041 $29,758 Property insurance Rougher Village
00049650 Dobson Fiber General Fund, Project 172 $39,000 Phone lines
00049689 Arnold's Fruit CNS, Project 768, Federal grant $75,000 Fruit and produce
00049693 Tankersley Food CNS, Federal Grant $200,000 Food
00049711 Paul Davis Restoration Building Fund, Project 181 $40,809.32 MHS emergency clean up
00049784 Property Upkeep Building Fund, Project 183 $17,500 Lawn spraying
00049787 Harness Roofing Bond Fund 35, Project 181 $94,013 Irving roofing repairs
00049801 Grimleys Building Fund, Project 181 $19,326 Floor Scrubbers
00049846 Harness Roofing Bond Fund 35 $84,205 Roof-Irving Cafeteria
00049847 ACB Bank Building Fund $223,676.84 Lease Purchase Furniture
00049854 Jenkins & Kemper-CPA General Fund, Project 140 $25,600 Audit Fee
I. SANCTIONING
6th & 7th Grade Academy PTO See exhibit
MPS Girls Tennis Booster Club See exhibit
J. BOARD POLICY
Electronic Signatures First Reading of New Policy
K. LEASE PURCHASE
Government Capital $103,000 Band Bleachers at stadium
