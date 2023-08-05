WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
1. CALL TO ORDER – Debra HorseChief, President; INVOCATION - Dr. Reubin McIntosh, Principal, 6-7 Grade Academy; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE –Debra HorseChief, President.
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS
3. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT — Bond Update - Lance Crawley; Technology Effectiveness Report - Justin Walker.
4. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
5. STANDING RESOLUTIONS
BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. - L. as listed:
A. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S) July 18, 2023.
B. SCHEDULE OF PAYMENTS
Checks to be issued in payment July encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the
funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP- Checks #20240001-20240172 $3,731,510.95
EP- #240001-240010 $16,793.80
AF- Checks #2400001 $1,500
DD’s- #24200000-24200226 $458,003.26
C. SCHEDULE OF ENCUMBRANCES - NUMBERED
24000001-24000766"
D. OPERATING AND INVESTMENT FUNDS
1. Operating Account - Armstrong $11,769,879.71
2. Activity Account - Firstar $461,145.70
3. Investment Account 0
E. FINANCIAL REPORT— Balance Sheet, Expense/Revenue Report, Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments
F. Activity Fund Transfers — MHS From Class of 2023 (872) to Class of 2025 (874) $2,083.13
G. PO’s Over $15,000
00052025 Integrity Pathway Gen. Fund, CARES $93,000 3 Health Prof.
00052227 The Music Store Bond Fund $34,154.95 Sound System
00052230 The Music Store Bond Fund $21,758.99 Lighting System
00052234 Office Connect. Bond Fund $22,559.37 Office Furniture Irving
00052238 American Legacy Gen.l Fund, Title I $15,073.27 Science periodicals
00052245 Office Connect. Bond Fund $18,831.44 Office Furniture Sadler
00052262 Crowl Oil Gen. Fund $40,000 Gas/Diesel
00052273 Sadler Paper Child Nutrition $25,000 Paper Inventory
00052276 Arnold Fruits Child Nutrition, Fed Grant $165,000 Produce
00052277 Arnold Fruits Child Nutrition, Fed Grant $175,000 Produce, Fruit for FFVP
00042278 Hiland Dairy Child Nutrition, Fed Grant $385,000 Milk
00052310 ProCare Therapy Gen. Fund $160,000 2 Contract SPED teachers
00052371 Green Country Advertising Gen. Fund $18,000 Stay in school advertising
00052404 Stephen McDonald Bond Fund $57,250 Bond consultant fees
00052311 ProCare Therapy Gen. Fund $30,000 Psych evaluations
00051544 Rosenstein, Fist Gen. Fund $15,000 Fees for ongoing litigation
00052440 Ctr for Education Law Gen. Fund $15,000 New Attorneys
00052443 Statewide Cleaning Building Fund $148,780 Custodial services BFSA, Pershing, ECC, & Irving
00052444 ProCare Gen. Fund, CARES $100,000 2 school nurses
00052445 Alpha Plus Gen. Fund, Title I $213,389 ELA & Math textbooks
00052457 Techsico Enterprise Bond Fund $102,389 Fire alarm equip MHS
00052458 Omni Partners Bond Fund $275,373.41 Playground equip ECC
00052459 James Hodge Toyota Bond Fund $53,846 2 fleet vehicles
H. Contracts
Murrow Children’s Home, No Cost , Educational services
Statewide Cleaning Building Fund $148,780 Cleaning- ECC, Irving, BFSA, & Pershing
Green Country Behavioral No Cost Behavioral services
ProCare Gen. Fund, CARES $100,000 2 school nurses
Alpha Plus Gen. Fund, Title I $208,391.50 ELA & Math curriculum
Integrity Pathways No Cost Counseling Services
Barbara Bush Foundation No Cost Read squad program
Love Bottling Contract No Cost Contract for commission on sales and donation to MPS
Dept of Rehab Services No Cost Work readiness training for eligible students
OK Dept of Career Tech No Cost Career Tech programs
CREOKS No Cost Counseling services
Kids Space No Cost Child abuse education
Viewpoint No Cost Counseling services
KTFX-FM General Fund $500 p Game Radio broadcast football games
RISE No Cost Counseling services
I. Sanctioning
Sadler Arts Academy PTO Per exhibit
Muskogee Varsity Boys Tennis Booster Per exhibit
MHS Cheer Booster Per Exhibit
J. Surplus Property
2018 Chevy Tahoe VIN 1GNSKAKC7R259878 No longer in use
McGraw-Hill Wonders Reading
Curriculum Grades K-5 No longer use due to new adoption
K. New Activity Fund Sub-Accounts
Sadler Arts Academy 919 Library Media Account Per Exhibit
L. Bids
Dairy and Juice #2307 Hiland Dairy Per Exhibit
CNS Produce #2308 Arnold Fruit Company
6. Consider adopting Elementary and Secondary Handbooks as presented.
7. PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION
An Executive Session is proposed for discussion of:
A. Personnel recommendations A. through L. (names listed below) being presented for the resignation, termination, or employment of staff members, with vote to be taken after return to Open Session; pursuant to OKLA. STAT. 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1).
8. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION
9. EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT
10. PERSONNEL
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through L. as stated.
A. Employment of certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Emily Coppick, Teacher, 6/7 Gd. Acad. ,effective 08/01/2023; Julie Easley, Teacher, Cherokee, effective 08/09/2023; Jennifer Schuler, Instructional Specialist, Cherokee, effective 08/01/2023; Kirsten Baker, Teacher, ECC, effective 08/09/2023; Darby Church, Eng Lang Teacher, District, effective 08/09/2023; *Nicole Hinds, Eng Lang Teacher, District, effective 08/09/2023; Norma Kirk, Nurse, District, effective 08/09/2023; Patricia Torres, Instructional Specialist, District, effective 07/19/2023; Timothy Hughes, Teacher, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Jennifer Rainbolt, Counselor, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; *Eric Blackwood, Teacher, MHS, effective 08/16/2023; *Tim Woodard, Teacher, MHS, effective 09/20/2023. *Pending OSDE Certification
B. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Russell Baird, After School Teacher, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Russell Baird, Robotics, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Greg Breeding, After School Teacher, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Lindsey Breeding, After School teacher, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Jiana Cervantes, After School Teacher, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Emily Coppick, After School Teacher, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Emily Coppick, Instructional Leader, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $3,030; Natasha Franklin, After School Coord., 6/7 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Natasha Franklin, Instructional Lead, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $3,030; Natasha Franklin, National Honor Society, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $345; Natasha Franklin, OK Honor Society, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $690; Natasha Franklin, Home Based Teacher, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Amanda Harms, After School Teacher, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Dakota Johnson, After School Teacher, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Tina Lamirand, After School Teacher, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Tina Lamirand, Book Explorer Leader, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $600; Tina Lamirand, Yearbook, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $1,360; Keli Miles, Instructional Lead, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $3,030; Keli Miles, National Honor Society, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $345; Keli Miles, Honor Society - Ok, 6/7 6/7 Gd. Acad., $690; Keli Miles, After School Teacher, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Melissa Million, After School Director, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $10,000; Melissa Million, Instructional Lead, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $3,030; Jordan Presley, Pathway to Soar, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Andrew Shepherd, After School Teacher, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Ariel Swanagan, After School Teacher, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Ariel Swanagan, Student Council - 6/7, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $1,010; Retta Thomas, Site Testing Coordinator, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $2020; Retta Thomas, Counselor, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $1,770; D’Amber Bunch, 515 Conference, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $100; Jason Campbell, After School Teacher, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Matthew Chapuis ,Volleyball - MS ASST, 8th 8/9 Gd. Acad, $2,128; Brandon Cochran, Football - 8th Asst, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $2,500; April Coen, After School Teacher, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Deary Hill, Basketball - MS 4th Asst, 8/9 Gd. Acad, $1,936; Roy Jordan, Wrestling-Mat Cleaner-(Jr. High), 8/9 Gd., Acad. $1,600; Prentice Joseph, Wrestling - MS 3rd Asst 8th, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $3,104; Allison Kirkley, After School Director, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $10,000; Amanda McMillan, After School Teacher, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Mikeus Moore, Cross Country - MS ASST, 8/9 Gd. Acad, $1,320; Steven O’dell, After School Teacher, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Jianna Piela, Soccer - MS Asst, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $1,900; Diane Walker, After School Teacher, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $25/hr; Samuel Broyles, TRACK - MS 3rd Asst, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $2,090; Tonya Fowler, Counselor, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $1,770; Gina Batie, Pathway to Soar, Cherokee, $25/hr; Gina Batie, Book Explorer Lead, Cherokee, $600; Gina Batie, Read Squad Leader, Cherokee, $600; Melissa Brown, Pathway to Soar, Cherokee, $25/hr; Pamela Bunkley, Science of Reading, Cherokee, $500; Mackenzie Casarez, After School Director, Cherokee, $10,000; Mackenzie Casarez, Site Testing Coordinator, Cherokee, $2,020; Sharica Cole, Pathway to Soar, Cherokee, $25/hr; Melody Cranford, Pathway to Soar, Cherokee, $25/hr; Kimberly Davison, Pathway to Soar, Cherokee, $25/hr; Deary Hill, RYSA Coordinator, Cherokee, $2,500; Jared Johnson, Music - Competitive Elem, Cherokee, $1,570; Kathryn Kimble, Pathway to Soar, Cherokee, $25/hr; Kathy Lee, Science of Reading, Cherokee, $500; Jordan Presley, Pathway to Soar, Cherokee, $25/hr; Rachel Thompson-Lee, Counselor, Cherokee, $1,770; Rachel Thompson-Lee, Site Testing Coordinator, Cherokee, $2,020; William Tindell, Pathway to Soar, Cherokee, $25/hr; Gena Whitaker, Pathway to Soar, Cherokee, $25/hr; Kelsey Carr, After School Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Caleb Dan, Archery - Competitive, Creek $760; Melissa Jone, After School Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Jessica Laymon, After School Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Heather McDaniel, After School Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Stacy Miller, After School Director, Creek, $10,000; Danielle Mount, After School Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Margaret Ragsdale, After School Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Louise Raigoza, After School Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Phyllis Watson, After School Teacher, Creek, $25/hr; Deanna Weaver, Music Competitive Elem, Creek $1,570; Kim Witherspoon, After School Teacher, Creek $25/hr; Audra Craig, Speech Language Pathologist ,District, $10,000; Steve Craver, Athletic Event Worker, District, $20/hr; Brittney Hedge, Athletic Event Worker, District, $20/hr; Hollie Nicodin, Athletic Event Worker, District,$20/hr; Jennifer Slader, Athletic Event Worker, District, $20/hr; Robin Allen, Instructional Leader, ECC, $1,515; Elizabeth Bresnahan, After School Teacher, Irving, $25/hr; Claudia Byfield, After School Teacher, Irving, $25/hr; Jackie Chapman, After School Teacher, Irving, $25/hr; Kristen Escalante, After School Teacher, Irving, $25/hr; Charlotte Irwin, After School Teacher, Irving, $25/hr; Charlotte Irwin, Science of Reading, Irving, $300; Christina Kelton, After School Teacher, Irving, $25/hr; Christina Kelton, Robotics - Elem HD, Irving, $1,120; Christina Kelton, Science of Reading, Irving, $300; Lisa Lamont, After School Teacher, Irving, $25/hr; Mathew Leake, After School Teacher, Irving, $25/hr; Kimberly Lengerich, After School Teacher, Irving, $25/hr; Shelia Roberts, After School Teacher, Irving, $25/hr; Tiffany Sanders, After School teacher, Irving, $25/hr; Shawna Shorb, After School Teacher, Irving, $25/hr; Katie Thompson, After School Director, Irving, $10,000; Jeanette Vasquez, After School Teacher, Irving, $25/hr; Steve Adair, Wrestling - Mat Cleaner, MHS, $1,600; Steve Adair, Wrestling - HS HD, MHS, $7,850; Steve Adair, Wrestling - Freestyle, MHS, $1,600; Samuel Broyles, Athletic Game Worker, MHS, $20/hr; Matthew Chapuis, Volleyball - MS Asst 8th, MHS, $2,128; Jara Clark, Flags Drill 8/9 HD, $1,223; Jara Clark, Flags Drill HS Asst., MHS, $1,870; Jara Clark, Band, 6/7 - 8/9 GA ,$1,870; Jeffrey Dupree, Athletic Event Worker, MHS, $20/hr; Ryan Dvorak, Golf Coordinator, MHS, $6,000; Phillip Flannary, Athletic Game Worker, MHS, $20/hr; Sonya Foster, Athletic Game Worker, MHS, $20/hr; Lauren Fort, Band - 6/7 GA, 8/9 GA HD, MHS, $3,667; Michelle Green, Career Tech Instructor, MHS, $2,200; Michelle Green, Instructional Leader, MHS, $4,040; Scott Kanny, Robotics - HS Asst, MHS, $1,670; Edward King, Career Tech Instructor, MHS, $2,200; Edward King, Site Tech, MHS, $4,040; Dawson Leffingwell, Band - HS 1st Asst, MHS, $5,590; Guy McKissick, Vocal - HS Asst, MHS, $2,210; Jason McPeak, Vocational Agriculture, MHS, $4,090; Maria Moore, Career Tech Instructor, MHS, $2,200; Jennifer Murray, Site Testing Coordinator, MHS, $2,020; Melissa O’Dell, Class Sponsor - HS JR, MHS, $1,370; Melissa O’Dell, Instructional Leader, MHS, $4,040; Melissa O’Dell, Site Testing Coordinator, MHS, $1,010; Kimberly Ogden, District Loyalty Program, MHS, $500; Jennifer Rainbolt, Counselor, MHS, $2,020; Jennifer Rainbolt, Testing Administrator, MHS, $2,020; Chris Risenhoover, Golf - HS HD (Boys), MHS, $3,100; Robert Stevenson, Tennis - HS Asst, MHS, $2,000; Eric Stout, Teacher Cadet Training, MHS, $400; Denise Webb, Golf - HS HD (Girls), MHS, $3,100; Rudel Wilson, RYSA Coordinator, MHS, $2,500; Jametra Newton, Athletic Event Worker, MHS, $20/hr; Ashley Eller, Yearbook - Elem, Pershing, $600; Tara Lloyd, Science of Reading, Pershing, $500; Ashlie Radford, Book Explorer Leader, Pershing, $600; Klaire Starkey, Home Based Teacher, Pershing, $25/hr; Whitney Tindell, CSI Training, Pershing, $200; Whitney Tindell, Counselor - Elem, Pershing, $1,770; Whitney Tindell, Site Testing Coordinator, Pershing, $2,020; Vickie Johnson, Instructional Leader, RAA, $5,050; Vickie Johnson, Book Explorer Leader, RAA, $600; Lakeya Anderson, After School Teacher, Sadler, $25/hr; Molly Boyd, After School Teacher, Sadler, $25/hr; Jessica Holloway, Counselor, Sadler, $1,770; Jessica Holloway, Site Testing Coordinator, Sadler, $2,020; Elizabeth Plumlee, After School Teacher, Sadler, $25/hr; Gaila Martin, Robotics - Elem, Sadler, $1,120; Carol Nunley, After School Teacher, Sadler, $25/hr; Monica Skaggs, After School Teacher, Sadler ,$25/hr; Catlin Smith, After School Teacher, Sadler, $25/hr; Catlin Smith, Gifted and Talented, Sadler, $2,230; Amanda Barnes, Science of Reading ,Tony Goetz, $500; Donna Cochran, After School Teacher, Tony Goetz, $25/hr; Andrea Fincher, After School Teacher, Tony Goetz, $25/hr; Crystal Fletcher, After School Teacher, Tony Goetz, $25/hr; Crystal Fletcher, Robotics - Elem HD, Tony Goetz, $1,120; Amy Holmes, Science of Reading, Tony Goetz, $500; Sarah McWilliams, After School Co-Director, Tony Goetz, $5,000; Charity Nicholson, After School Teacher, Tony Goetz, $25/hr; Michael Rappe, After School Teacher, Tony Goetz, $25/hr; Michael Rappe, Music Competitive Elem, Tony Goetz, $1,570; Angela Satterfield, After School Co-Director, Tony Goetz, $5,000; Jana Taylor, After School Teacher, Tony Goetz, $25/hr; Phyllis Watson, Robotics - Elem HD, Tony Goetz, $1,120; Miranda Ward, After School Teacher, Tony Goetz, $25/hr; Miranda Ward, Archery - Competitive, Tony Goetz, $760; Miranda Ward, Safety Program - Elem, Tony Goetz, $560; Knotchie McCrary, Sub. Bus Driver, Transportation, $70/day; Robert Stevenson, Sub. Bus Driver Transportation, $70/day.
C. District Loyalty Program (DLP) of certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Jason Cochran, Teacher, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $500; Greg Breeding, Teacher, 8/9 Gd. Acad,. $500; Lindsey Breeding, Teacher, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $500; Rosa Denton, Librarian, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $500; Amanda McMillan, Teacher, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $1,000; Quiana Nicholson, Speech Language Path., Cherokee, $1,000; Kelsey Carr, Teacher, Creek, $500; Jackaline Chapman, Teacher, Irving, $500; Michelle Green, Teacher ,MHS, $500; Regina Kelley, Teacher, MHS, $1,000; Rory Lynch, Teacher, MHS, $500; Kimberly Ogden, Teacher, MHS, $500; Teresa Pointer, Teacher, MHS, $500; Scott Schroder, Event Coordinator, MHS, $1,000; Kyra Swift, Teacher, MHS, $500; Roy Jordan, Teacher, Pershing, $500; Amanda Cumbey, Librarian, Sadler, $500; Brandy Hughey, Teacher, Sadler, $500; Jessica Scott, Teacher, Sadler, $1,000; Keri Green, Teacher, Tony Goetz, $500; Miranda Ward, Teacher, Tony Goetz, $500.
D. Resignation of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Gabrielle Holston, Teacher, 6/7 Gd. Acad., effective 07/14/2023.
E. Non-acceptance of employment of certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Pamela Keller, Counselor, 6/7 Gd. Acad., effective 08/01/2023; Haylie Aldridge, Teacher, 6/7 Gd. Acad., effective 08/01/2023; Tyra Givings, Teacher, MHS, effective 07/13/2023; Melissa Million, Counselor, MHS, effective 08/01/2023.
F. Non-acceptance of extra duty of certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Gabrielle Holston, Basketball - HS 2nd Asst, MHS, $3,186; Brad Huddleston, Golf Coordinator, MHS, $6,000; Kenneth Thonton, Wrestling - MS 3rd Asst, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $3,014; Denise Webb, Golf - HS Asst, MHS, $1,652; Christine Taylor, Volleyball - MS Asst 8th, MHS, $2,128; Kenneth Thornton, Wrestling - 3rd Asst MHS, $3,014.
G. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Symone Franklin, Food Server, 6/7 Gd. Acad., effective 08/09/2023; Ranita Morris, Food Server, 6/7 Gd. Acad., effective 08/09/2023; Veronica Rice, Food Server, 6/7 Gd. Acad., effective 08/09/2023; Addison Johnson, Food Server, 8/9 Gd. Acad., effective 08/09/2023; Terina O’Toole, Para Prof., 8/9 Gd. Acad., effective 08/09/2023; Margarita Johnson, Food Server, Creek, effective 08/09/2023; Charlene Walser, Food Server, Creek, effective 08/09/2023; Michelle Belyeau, Para Prof., Creek, effective 08/09/2023; Yesenia Hernandez, Eng Lang Tutor, District, effective 08/09/2023; Trent Chancelor, Police Officer, District, effective 09//2023; Doyle Rowland, Custodian, District, effective 08/09/2023; Cinthia Serrano, Eng Lang Tutor, District, effective 08/09/2023; Julia Spottedbird, Indian Ed. Tutor, District, effective 08/09/2023; Edith Vann, Custodian, District ,effective 08/09/2023; Mikayla Yarbrough, Speech Path Assistant, ECC, $5,000; Anthony McNac, ISP Monitor, Irving, effective 08/16/2023; Devin Cochran, Support Monitor, MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Brianne Sanders, Fine Arts Secretary, MHS, effective 08/09/2023; Lanzy Coker, Behavioral Intervention, Pershing, effective 08/09/2023; Seena McKinzie, Finance Secretary, Sadler, effective 08/01/2023.
H. Extra duty of support staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Kathryn Hall, After School Assistant, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $15/hr; Dakota Johnson, After School Assistant, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $15/hr; Vera Scott, After School Assistant, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $15/hr; Canzaty Thompson, After School Assistant, 6/7 Gd. Acad., $15/hr; Kamisa Wilson, After School Asst., 6/7 Gd. Acad., $15/hr; Ashleigh Ragsdale, After School Assistant 6/7 Gd. Acad., $15/hr; Vera Scott, After School Assistant, 6/7 Gd., Acad. $15/hr; *Daniel Mutai, Track - HS 2nd Asst, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $1,199; Alvinetta Brown, Pathway to Soar, Cherokee, $15/hr; Angela Colquitt, Pathway to Soar, Cherokee, $15/hr; Tanara Gandy, Pathway to Soar, Cherokee, $15/hr; Chare Rowland, After School Secretary, Cherokee, $15/hr; Jennifer Capps, After School Secretary, Creek, $15/hr; Kelsi Weaver, After School Assistant, Creek, $15/hr; Jennifer Capps, After School Secretary, Creek, $15/hr; Nate Stanford, Athletic Game Worker, ECC, $20/hr; Brenda Bolding, After School Secretary, Irving, $15/hr; Whitney Davis, After School Assistant, Irving, $15/hr; *Miguel Colina, Soccer - HS Asst, MHS, $2,000; Neko Lowe, Athletic Event Worker, MHS, $20/hr; *Joey Myers, Baseball - HS Asst, MHS, $3,100; Shelley Sinnett, Athletic Game Worker, MHS, $20/hr; Tiffany Avers, After School Teacher, Tony Goetz, $15/hr; Lizeth Alonso Ruiz, After School Secretary, Tony Goetz, $15/hr; Makenzie Shinn, After School Assistant, Tony Goetz, $15/hr; Stacie Carter, After School Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hr; Tabatha Champlain, After School Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hr. *Lay Coach
I. Non-acceptance of employment of support staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Katelynn Munn, Paraprofessional, Creek, effective 07/14/2023.
J. Non-acceptance of extra duty for support staff for the 2023-2024 school year: *Kassandra Brown, Volleyball - MS Asst 8th, MHS, $2,128. *Lay Coach
K. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2023-2024 school year: Ashley Rogers, Police Officer, District, effective 07/24/2023.
L. District Loyalty Program (DLP) of administration staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Ryan Buell, Principal, 8/9 Gd. Acad., $500; Reuben McIntosh, Principal 6/7 Gd. Acad, $500; Lisa Yahola, Director of Secondary, District, $500; Jennifer Kiser, Principal, MHS, $500; Lisa Rogers, Principal, Pershing, $1,000; Lisa Charboneau, Principal, RAA, $500.
