WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education special meeting.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. Friday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
1. CALL TO ORDER – Tommy Anderson, President
2. ROLL CALL
3. STANDING RESOLUTIONS — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolution A. as listed:
A. 2022 PO’s
00045148, Kruger International, Fund 28, $145,719.09, Furniture.
00045149, Kruger International, Fund 28, $37,318.08, Furniture.
00045150, Push, Pedal, Pull, Fund 28, $98,227.46, Training Equip.
00045162, Push, Pedal, Pull, Fund 28 $229,977.85, Weights.
00045156, Push, Pedal, Pull, Fund 28 $20,680, Training Equip.
00045157, Alert Services, Fund 28 $50,046.18, medical equip.
4. APPROVE REVISIONS TO RETURN TO LEARN PLAN — USE OF MASKS: In compliance with Oklahoma Senate Bill 658, masks will not be required unless Muskogee County is declared a state of emergency by the Governor and in consultation with the county and state health departments. In keeping with the latest guidance from the Muskogee County Health Department, the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, masks are welcome and are recommended, particularly of those who are immunocompromised or not fully vaccinated.
5. PERSONNEL — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of
the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. and B. as stated.
A. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Dallas Schreiber, After Sch. Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., $25.00 hour; Sarah Blevins, After Sch. Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., $25.00 hour, Keli Miles, After Sch. Teacher 6/7 Grade Acad., $25.00 hour; Tina Lamiran, After Sch. Teacher 6/7 Grade Acad., $25.00 hour; D'Amber Bunch, After Sch. Teacher 6/7 Grade Acad., $25.00 hour; Lou Dawkins, After Sch. Teacher 6/7 Grade Acad., $25.00 hour; Bryan Bunch, After Sch. Teacher 6/7 Grade Acad., $25.00 hour.
B. Extra duty of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Penny Bado, Aft. Sch. Bus Driver 6/7 Grade Acad., $15.00/hr; Linda Portis, Aft. Sch. Bus Driver, 6/7 Grade Acad., $15.00/hr; Canzaty Thompson, After Sch. Support, 6/7 Grade Acad., $15.00/hr; Kamisa Wilson, After Sch. Support, 6/7 Grade Acad., $15.00/hr; Laquisha Corbin, After Sch. Support, 6/7 Grade Acad., $15.00/hr; Brandi Glendening, After Sch. Support, 6/7 Grade Acad., $15.00/hr; Kathryn Hall, After Sch. Support, 6/7 Grade Acad., $15.00/hr; Tabatha Champlain, Aft. Sch. Bus Driver 8/9 Grade Acad., $15.00/hr; Jason Rush, Aft. Sch. Bus Driver, 8/9 Grade Acad., $15.00/hr; Bruce Nick, Hampton Aft. Sch. Bus Driver, Creek, $15.00/hr; Melissa Goforth, Aft. Sch. Bus Driver, Irving, $15.00/hr; Anthony Lee, Aft. Sch. Bus Driver, Tony Goetz, $15.00/hr; Thomas Yadon, Aft. Sch. Bus Driver, Cherokee. $15.00/hr.
