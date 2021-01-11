WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Special Meeting.
WHEN: Noon Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
• BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE items A. thru B. as stated:
A. EMPLOYMENT - CERTIFIED - EXTRA DUTY
• RESOLVED, upon the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE the temporary employment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Travis Hill Head Football Coach District effective 1/12/2021
B. RESIGNATION - CERTIFIED - EXTRA DUTY
• RESOLVED, upon the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE the resignation of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Travis Hill Associate Head Football Coach District effective 1/12/2021
