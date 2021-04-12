WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Special Meeting.
WHEN: Noon Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
• Discussion, motion, and vote to approve the contract as the Construction Manager for Cherokee, Creek, and Pershing summer projects.
• Discussion, motion, and vote to approve the lowest bids for construction projects at Cherokee, Creek and Pershing as prepared by Muskogee Public Schools' Construction Manager, Flintco, provided by their approved subcontractors. Total GMP for summer work at Cherokee, Creek, and Pershing is $2,815,000.
