Muskogee Branch NAACP plans march for unity

Local NAACP leaders hope to seize the momentum that continues to mount in the wake George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers by Building a Bridge to Reconciliation.
The Rev. Rodger Cutler, Muskogee Branch president, said the NAACP is planning a "unity march," which is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. June 22. Those who plan to march in unity will gather at 6:30 p.m. outside City Hall, marching from there to Muskogee Civic Center about the time city councilors adjourn their weekly meeting.
"It is to display the uniqueness of Muskogee," Cutler said about the event. "When we have issues or problems we, as a community, know how to rally together in a dignified way to resolve those issues and problems."
Cutler said city officials have committed to attend the event, which will include speakers at the end of the route. He invited other civic organizations and churches to join the NAACP for the unity march and said those who gather for the march and speakers will be treated to hot dogs, chips and drinks.
Floyd's death ignited protests around the globe. Those rallies have continued for weeks, prompting calls for policing reforms and racial justice.
While there was some violence and looting during the first few days in some cities, those events were few in number compared with the mostly peaceful protests that filled the streets of cities large and small across the nation and elsewhere.
Cutler said Muskogee residents are unique, in that they respond to tense situations with a sense of calmness and "a spirit of unity." He said a local response to Floyd's death is necessary, "but we did not want the violence that we saw in other towns."
"When I looked at the protests that did take place, I saw a lot of whites led those — this is a different feel, a different time," Cutler said. "I think it's a good day for us to unify as a community as we continue dealing with race relations and any other kind of relations that need to be mended within our community."
Cutler said the theme of the march will be Building a Bridge to Reconciliation. Speakers, he said, will focus primarily on unity. He said the focus of this march will not be political.
If you go
WHO: NAACP Muskogee Branch.
WHAT: Unity March: Building a Bridge to Reconciliation.
WHEN: Line up beginning at 6:30 p.m. June 22; March at 7 p.m. June 22.
WHERE: Begins at City Hall and ends at Muskogee Civic Center Pavilion.
