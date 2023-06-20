The brush and limb drop-off site at 40th and Denver streets will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday to accept brush and limb debris from the storm. The site will also be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Muskogee brush and limb drop-off site opens Tuesday afternoon
Cathy Spaulding
