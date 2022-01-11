Muskogee building permits 01.11.22

Jan. 2-8, 2022
932 S. 22nd St., Fred Nunley, residential remodel, $3,000.
410 S. 32nd St., Ernie Sykora, et al., commercial remodel, $34,000.
600 E. Kalamazoo Ave., Normita S. Hooper, et al., electrical inspection.
1623 N. Country Club Road, Mary S. Ross Intervivos Trust, et al., mechanical inspection.
2920 Williams Ave., Riggs Properties, LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
306 Phoenix Village Road, D.L. Van Alstine TD, et al., plumbing inspection.
636 W. Martin Luther King St., First Missionary Baptist Church, et al., plumbing inspection.
2012 Old Shawnee Road, Muskogee Machine and Welding, Inc., commercial remodel.
122 East Side Blvd., RGR Inc., certificate of occupancy.
