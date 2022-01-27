Muskogee building permits 01.26.22

Jan. 9-22, 2022
230 W. Okmulgee Ave., James L. Beck Trust, commercial remodel, $400,000.
401 W. Broadway, Jimmy Hunter, et al., commercial remodel, $10,000.
3300 Chandler Road, #115, Hoopes Properties Inc., commercial remodel, $10,000.
4117 Stone Creek Drive, Loneoak Properties, LLC, pool, $30,000.
3012 E. Hancock Road, Weatherbee Development Inc., accessory building, $14,000.
2115 Denver Ave., Darrell Davison, et al., residential remodel, $1,500.
2712 Georgia Ave., John W. Tipton Jr., et al., curb cut, $800.
306 N. Virginia St., Henry F. Wheeler, roof, $5,000.
503 N. 15th St. Hist, Northeast Oklahoma Land, et al., plumbing inspection.
1204 Hartford Ave., Perry Glynn Beasley, roof, $6,860.
2320 Boston Ave., Michael Oakley, et al., electrical inspection.
1005 Fite St., Kristen Fields, et al., electrical inspection.
2403 Denver Ave., Roberto A. Reyes, et al., plumbing inspection.
500 W. Broadway, Antioch Missionary, et al., plumbing inspection.
514 S. Eighth St., Sharon Henderson, et al., plumbing inspection.
1506 N. 16th St., Sherlyn Jefferson, et al., plumbing inspection.
1023 Farris Drive, Mary Lou Ziegenfuss, et al., plumbing inspection.
1912 Robison St., Marcia L. Chance, et al., electrical inspection.
1427 Locust St., Clayton Kinard, et al., plumbing inspection.
