Muskogee building permits 02.03.23

Jan. 6-25, 2023
532 N. 13 St., Shyla Bailey, mechanical inspection, $37,706.
1034 E. Shawnee Bypass, Curts Realty, LLC, certificate of occupancy.
3200 E. Shawnee Bypass, Muskogee Public Schools, certificate of occupancy.
306 S. B St., Lathon Archie III, et al., plumbing inspection, $1,500.
401 Geneva Ave., Maggie Jane Oaks, plumbing inspection.
3505 University Ave., Justin Morrow, et al., pool, $90,000.
300 Rockefeller Drive, City of Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.
2004 N. 11th St., Chick-Fil-A, Inc., plumbing inspection.
2207 Monta Ave., Robert C. Capps, et al., water service.
1145 N. Main St., Gregory Paul Payton Rev Trust, signs, $40,000.
3507 Georgia Ave., Anita Yvonne Raper, roof, $13,075.
503 S. 32nd St., National Retail Properties LP, mechanical inspection, $20,000.
2117 Chandler Road, C&C Kelley Properties, LLC, signs.
3200 E. Shawnee Bypass, Muskogee Public Schools, signs, $9,000.
2420 E. Coburn Circle, Pauline Annette Hughes, et al., accessory building.
4111 S. Robb Ave., Michelle Day, et al., accessory building, $18,000.
2922 E. Harris Road, S&H Acres, certificate of occupancy.
300 Rockefeller Drive, City of Muskogee, commercial remodel, $650,000.
3800 Crestview Drive, Jane Elizabeth Holt, plumbing inspection, $3,800.
914 S. K St., Deborah Travis, water service.
805 N. York St., Huy Thanh Do, et al., temporary sign, $100.
1205 E. Okmulgee Ave., Tu D Nguyen, et al., sign, $200.
409 N. 11th St., Stephanie Matthews, demolition, $5,680.
2624 W. Broadway, Dale's Properties, LLC, demolition, $2,035.
3400 Hyde Park Ave., Rachel A Gilliam, plumbing inspection, $1,500.
2401 E. Hancock Road, Inks & Inks, LLC, miscellaneous, $7,000.
2138 Kingston St., Tasha Properties, LLC, electrical inspection, $800.
3608 S. Cherokee Drive, Grandview Baptist Church, roof, $170.
612 Cary Place, Lola P. Foster, roof, $21,000.
509 Clubhouse Drive, Geno & Rebecca Prado TD, roof, $19,500.
2429 Columbus Ave., Christopher Dale, et al., electrical inspection.
2625 Old Shawnee Road, Mary Carol Hoffman Revoc Tr., commercial addition, $750,000.
1615 Chicago Ave., Vanessa Griffin, et al., electrical inspection.
411 N. 13th St., Chester Newton, et al., residential remodel, $30,000.
