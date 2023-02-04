Muskogee building permits 02.04.23

Jan. 26-Feb. 2, 2023
2037 N. 11th St., MDC Coast 12, LLC, signs.
2604 W. Shawnee Bypass, Shani Deva Construction, LLC, miscellaneous, $45,000.
120 S. Edmond Place, RGR, Inc., plumbing inspection.
1416 Summit St., London Enterprises, LLC, electrical inspection.
538 N. 10th St., Alton Scott Mack, roof, $10,000.
1605 S. Aberdeen Drive, Dr. David F. Ouellet, DDS, plumbing inspection, $1,500.
801 N. 45th St., Colton Leedom, et al., plumbing inspection, $1,500.
1129 W. Aberdeen Drive, Hilfiger Properties I, LLC, plumbing inspection, $2,842.
