Muskogee building permits 02.09.23

city

Feb. 3-9, 2023

2500 Gulick St., Robert J. Livingston, et al., single family dwelling, $400,000.

3317 Gawf Lane, Nicholas D. Gaulden, et al., electrical inspection, $55,493.

526 Elberta St., Theodore S. Aukerman Jr., et al., electrical inspection, $47,607.

1002 Erie St., Aaron K. Murray, et al., electrical inspection, $61,516.

1320 Samuel Drive, Ma Carolina Bautista, electrical inspection, $31,669.

3010 Tull Place, Edward T. Pruett, et al., electrical inspection, $42,742.

237 N. Crabtree Road, Gerald Brostek TD, electrical inspection, $17,782.

2309 N. Country Club Road, Alison L Miller Trust, residential addition.

1632 Baltimore Ave., Johny C. Richerson, plumbing inspection, $2,842.

300 Rockefeller Drive, City of Muskogee, electrical inspection.

120 E. Peak Blvd., Hung V. Do, et al., signs.

2309 N. Country Club Road, Alison L Miller Trust, electrical inspection.

2525 Dakota Ave., Peggy Sue Pruett, accessory building, $15,511.

735 N. York St., Superior Federal Bank, temporary sign.

1620 Maple St., Rodolfo Macareno, et al., demolition, $1,140.

2940 S. 24th St., Big Kidd Inc., miscellaneous.

515 Denison St., Denison Muskogee Apts. LLC, plumbing inspection.

