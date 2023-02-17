Muskogee building permits 02.16.23

city

Feb. 10-16, 2023

1020 W. Okmulgee Ave., Garrett Funeral Home LLC, certificate of occupancy.

907 Harris St., Kevin Hyslope, mobile home outside park, $1,100.

2421 Hilltop Ave., Salena Appel, et al., electrical inspection, $48,568.

3530 E. Augusta Ave., unspecified, miscellaneous, $35,000.

311 Valhalla Drive, David Hoffman, et al., electrical inspection, $61,648.

3733 E. Harris Road, Paula  & Landon J. Dickman TD, electrical inspection, $40,846.

515 Denison St., Denison Muskogee Apartments LLC, commercial remodel, $150,000.

513 Denison St., Denison Muskogee Apartments LLC, commercial remodel, $350,000.

300 N. 32nd St., Curb Moment LLC, miscellaneous, $25,727.

300 Rockefeller Drive, City of Muskogee, electrical inspection.

1015 Columbus Ave., Gary P. Carter, plumbing inspection, $1,500.

2321 Boston Ave., Robert Hodges, plumbing inspection.

200 S. O St., Cope Properties OK LLC, residential remodel, $1,500.

3519 E. Augusta Ave., unspecified, certificate of occupancy, $142,705.

530 W. Shawnee Bypass, Cowboy Custard B2 LLC, certificate of occupancy.

1227 Patterson St., Derrick Skinner, residential remodel, $6,000.

