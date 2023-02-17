Muskogee building permits 02.16.23

Feb. 10-16, 2023
1020 W. Okmulgee Ave., Garrett Funeral Home LLC, certificate of occupancy.
907 Harris St., Kevin Hyslope, mobile home outside park, $1,100.
2421 Hilltop Ave., Salena Appel, et al., electrical inspection, $48,568.
3530 E. Augusta Ave., unspecified, miscellaneous, $35,000.
311 Valhalla Drive, David Hoffman, et al., electrical inspection, $61,648.
3733 E. Harris Road, Paula & Landon J. Dickman TD, electrical inspection, $40,846.
515 Denison St., Denison Muskogee Apartments LLC, commercial remodel, $150,000.
513 Denison St., Denison Muskogee Apartments LLC, commercial remodel, $350,000.
300 N. 32nd St., Curb Moment LLC, miscellaneous, $25,727.
300 Rockefeller Drive, City of Muskogee, electrical inspection.
1015 Columbus Ave., Gary P. Carter, plumbing inspection, $1,500.
2321 Boston Ave., Robert Hodges, plumbing inspection.
200 S. O St., Cope Properties OK LLC, residential remodel, $1,500.
3519 E. Augusta Ave., unspecified, certificate of occupancy, $142,705.
530 W. Shawnee Bypass, Cowboy Custard B2 LLC, certificate of occupancy.
1227 Patterson St., Derrick Skinner, residential remodel, $6,000.
