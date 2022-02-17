Muskogee building permits 02.17.22

Jan. 23-Feb. 12, 2022
2264 E. Shawnee Bypass, Curts Realty, LLC, commercial remodel, $20,000.
400 E. Smith Ferry Road, Hilldale Public Schools, commercial new construction, $2,000,000.
740 Callahan St., Billy Carter, commercial remodel, $6,000.
1908 Sallie St., Chance Properties, LLC, residential addition, $3,000.
341 S. 41st St. E., CSI Real Estate, LLC, commercial new construction, $173,000.
2240 E. Shawnee Bypass, Curts Realty, LLC, signs, $4,200.
930 W. Shawnee Bypass, KWD River City Inv., LP, signs, $5,000.
131 S. 41st St. E., Land Real Estate Corp., signs, $3,250.
2410 N. 32nd St., Heaven's Scent Candles, Inc., commercial addition, $75,000.
1606 Chestnut St., Help Housing, Inc., residential remodel, $5,000.
1511 Denver Ave., Betty Brown, et al., plumbing inspection.
715 East Side Blvd., West Holdings, LLC, parking lot, $15,000.
115 N. G St., Jonathan Lee Vance, et al., plumbing inspection.
1017 N. F St., Don Hamilton, et al., plumbing inspection.
2008 Robison St., Ernest McMahon, et al., plumbing inspection.
420 N. 32nd St., Bill Inhofe, et al., plumbing inspection.
415 W. Shawnee Bypass, I Don't Care Bar & Grill OK, LLC, et al., signs, $3,000.
2116 Old Shawnee Road, Armstrong Properties, LLC, commercial remodel, $165,000.
432 Court St., Courthouse Properties, LLC, commercial remodel, $45,000.
905 E. Broadway, Larry D. Peters, et al., residential remodel, $4,000.
112 N. Seventh St., Eclipse Investments, LLC, commercial remodel, $500,000.
1208 N. York St., Mike Wiseman, et al., mechanical inspection.
1628 S. Aberdeen Drive, Trei Holdings, LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
28 E. Shawnee Bypass, Muskogee County Farm Bureau, Inc., mechanical inspection.
709 S. 22nd St., Bobara Lee, et al., mechanical inspection.
5101 Emporia Ave., Cheryl Hensley, mechanical inspection.
702 S. 32nd St., JKJ Corner Stores, LLC, certificate of occupancy.
2315 Chandler Road, JKJ Corner Stores, LLC, certificate of occupancy.
4001 W. Okmulgee Ave., Mark E. Robson, certificate of occupancy.
76 E. Peak Blvd., ARCP KG Muskogee OK, LLC, certificate of occupancy.
2400 E. Hancock Road, ARC KMGEOK001, LLC, certificate of occupancy.
3500 E. Shawnee Bypass, KG Store 989, LLC, certificate of occupancy.
407 N. York St., Gazi Jonys, LLC, certificate of occupancy.
615 N. York St., CVM, Inc, LLC, certificate of occupancy.
429 S. G St., Gabe Mosteller, et al., commercial remodel, $50,000.
3507 E. Augusta Ave., Shaz Investment Group, LLC, et al., single family dwelling, $143,562.
3513 E. Augusta Ave., Colony Fine Homes, LLC, single family dwelling, $157,502.
613 Georgia Place, Shaz Investment Group, LLC, single family dwelling, $132,758.
617 Georgia Place, Shaz investment Group, LLC, single family dwelling, $138,733.
621 Georgia Place, Shaz Investment Group, LLC, single family dwelling, $141,692.
622 Georgia Place, Shaz Investment Group, LLC, single family dwelling, $135,820.
3009 N. 32nd St., The Castle of Muskogee, LTD, miscellaneous, $6,500.
1026 East Side Blvd., Clay Felts Company, Inc., certificate of occupancy.
401 N. York St., R David Vanderford, commercial remodel, $30,000.
902 N. York St., BC Properties, LLC, demolition, $25,000.
1929 Spruce St., Sabrina Stewart VN, et al., demolition, $2,600.
2117 Oklahoma Ave., Aanje L. Wilkerson, et al., plumbing inspection.
2516 Georgia Ave., Meredith Lacey, et al., roof, $11,900.
1020 Boston Ave., Wadie Donnell Gerred, plumbing inspection.
1306 Gibson St., Robert D. Workman, commercial remodel, $50,000.
1444 S. Cherokee St., City of Muskogee, commercial remodel, $60,000.
6670 Old Taft Road, Donald Brooks Jr., water service.
229 W. Okmulgee Ave Hist., City of Muskogee, commercial remodel, $1,000.
902 S. Anthony St., Venita I. Vinzant, et al., electrical inspection.
1329 Cherry St., Gail Shamblin, et al., plumbing inspection.
905 Erie St., William L. Henneberger, et al., plumbing inspection.
2821 Garland Ave., Affordable Realty, Inc., plumbing inspection.
2414 Manila St., Ramon Garcia, et al., plumbing inspection.
902 S. Anthony St., Venita I. Vinzant, et al., plumbing inspection.
2821 Garland Ave., Affordable Realty, Inc., plumbing inspection.
1811 N. Country Club Road, Lillian Leeds, plumbing inspection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.