Muskogee building permits 03.02.22

Feb. 13-26, 2022
900 S. 32nd St., Shyama Hotels Inc., certificate of occupancy.
4901 Chandler Road, Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products, commercial remodel, $742,365.
Three Dakota Place, Mark Webb, et al., pool, $54,000.
401 N. York St., R. David Vanderford, certificate of occupancy.
2604 Chandler Road, United Commercial Properties Inc., commercial remodel, $30,000.
5500 Border Ave., Benny Wheeler, commercial remodel, $6,000.
909 Choctaw St., JRT Realty Investment, LLC, residential remodel, $15,000.
800 W. Okmulgee Ave., Foster Family Limited Partnership, commercial remodel, $55,700.
2207 Kingston St., Five M Home Repair & Remodel, LLC, sidewalk, $4,200.
1227 Locust St., Jay Tillman, et al., plumbing inspection.
417 E. Broadway, Russell Henderson, et al., plumbing inspection.
204 S. 13th St. Hist., Clarence E. Schiller, et al., plumbing inspection.
112-1/2 Frankfort Ave., Stanley R. Doughty, et al., electrical inspection.
301 S. Main St., Ricky McFarland, et al., commercial roofing.
327 N. P St., Robert L. Menees, et al., electrical inspection.
500 S. 36th St., City of Muskogee, et al., electrical inspection.
1104 Horn St., Michael L. Heltzel, et al., plumbing inspection.
1516 Boston Ave. Hist., Ann Louise Henry, et al., street cut and backfill.
1303 S. 36th St., Judy K. Lewis, et al., plumbing inspection.
112 Kent Drive, Lillian Jayne, et al., plumbing inspection.
3204 Hilltop Ave., Sheila Jo Corley TD, miscellaneous, $32,000.
500 W. Broadway, Antioch Missionary, et al., demolition, $139,000.
721 N. Sixth St., Charles B. Selman, et al., plumbing inspection.
925 S. P St., Johnny D. Craig, et al., electrical inspection.
1321 S. Fifth St., City of Muskogee Housing Authority, et al., electrical inspection.
1521-1/2 S. Fifth St., City of Muskogee Housing Authority, et al., electrical inspection.
925 S. F St., Johnny D. Craig, et al., plumbing inspection.
205 N. Edmond St., Heather L. Owens, et al., plumbing inspection.
1420 W. Broadway, Kevin Scott Crossland, et al., plumbing inspection.
1154 Maple St., Phil Schiller, et al., roof, $5,500.
