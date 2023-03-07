Muskogee building permits 03.07.23

Feb. 16-March 1, 2023
110 N. Cherokee St., Johnny D. Hornback, et al., new construction, $500,000.
2401 E. Hancock Road, Citizens Bank and Trust Co., certificate of occupancy.
2113 E. Woodlands Circle, James R. Myers, et al., miscellaneous.
1502 E. Okmulgee Ave., Tom Abbott, residential remodel, $5,000.
1401 Beacon St., Nurrie Properties LLC, electrical inspection.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Walmart Real Estate Business Trust, commercial remodel, $469,800.
1401 Illinois St., PVHC Property LLC., commercial new construction, $100,000.
2018 W. Shawnee Bypass, Manoj Patel, et al., commercial remodel, $900,000.
115 N. G St., Peter Liimatta, demolition, $50,000.
702 S. 32nd St., JKJ Corner Stores LLC., commercial addition, $100,000.
2315 Chandler Road, JKJ Corner Stores LLC., miscellaneous, $5,000.
554 N. 14th St., Grand Properties and Investments, roof, $5,000.
1012 Cobblestone Circle, Melissa D. Turner, roof, $20,000.
3213 Phoenix Drive, Charles E. Vegil, et al., roof, $18,000.
2130 W. Okmulgee Ave., Saint Paul United Methodist Church, mechanical inspection, $100,000.
127 N. O St., Yohan Jativa, et al., electrical inspection, $1,500.
321 S. 84th St. W., James L. Porter, et al., mechanical inspection, $15,000.
2107 Columbus Ave., Dotson Family Trust, plumbing inspection.
4031 Tull Ave., Luddy Muskogee LLC, mechanical inspection.
2301 Indiana St., Willie Griffin, et al., water service.
602 Honor Heights Drive, Mary Katherine Dawson, roof, $14,179.
606 S. 24th St., Karen Yvonne Brown, plumbing inspection.
