Muskogee building permits 03.08.22

Feb. 27-March 5, 2022
101 Rockefeller Drive, City of Muskogee, commercial remodel, $2,559,254.
3501 Severs Ave., Ralph C. DeJulliis, et al., miscellaneous, $17,205.
1904 Sallie St., Ben E. Pilkington, et al., demolition, $1,800.
701 S. 24th St., Rico Porter, et al., demolition, $3,000.
1203 E. Broadway, Muskogee County, et al., demolition, $2,000.
700 N. E St., Blanch H Hensley, et al., demolition, $5,000.
515 N. G St., Charles Oeser, et al., demolition, $2,000.
920 N. Third St., FQS, et al., demolition, $4,500.
727 Georgetown Ave., Lee J. Adams, et al., demolition, $2,000.
1308-A S. York St., Sky Yorkshire, LLC, temporary sign, $75.
4031 Tull Ave., Captive Aire, water service.
2628 Court St., Kelli Johnson, et al., plumbing inspection.
5301 W. Shawnee Bypass, John P. Bennett, et al., electrical inspection.
1807 Augusta Ave., Gholson Rowland, et al., electrical inspection.
901 Dorchester Ave., Cross Wireless, LLC, plumbing inspection.
4400 Gibson St., #224, Bella Vista Village, LLC, et al., electrical inspection.
4400 Gibson St., #231, Etchison Electric, electrical inspection.
1420 W. Broadway, Kevin Scott Crossland, residential remodel, $120,000.
1617 Dorchester Ave., Judy M. Ferguson, et al., roof.
2807 S. 26th St., Muskogee Creek Nation, storm shelter, $4,700.
1152 Maple St., Leonard E. Howard, et al., plumbing inspection.
2403 Denver Ave., Roberto A. Reyes Rosado, et al., plumbing inspection.
