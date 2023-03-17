Muskogee building permits 03.16.23

March 10-16, 2023
212 N. 12th St., Five Star Office Supply Inc., certificate of occupancy.
800 Callahan St., Delilah's Dresses, certificate of occupancy.
950 N. York St., Teresa Pratt, certificate of occupancy.
2130 W. Okmulgee Ave., Saint Paul United Methodist Church, electrical inspection, $20,000.
2422 N. 32nd St., P I Corporation, certificate of occupancy.
3007 Doering Lane, unspecified, single family dwelling, $40,000.
531 W. Broadway, DHS, certificate of occupancy.
515 Denison St., Denison Muskogee Apts LLC, electrical inspection.
3541 S. 24th St., Three Rivers Ventures LLC, signs, $23,100.
1513 N. 48th St., Steve Whittiker, single family dwelling, $60,000.
221 N. Anthony St., Martha Chase, mechanical inspection, $2,500.
1309 Patterson St., REI LLC, mechanical inspection.
915 Choctaw St., Hannah Clairday, et al., single family dwelling, $20,000.
2401 Kentucky Ave., Brandy J. Duarte, plumbing inspection, $1,500.
902 N. York St., Northeastern Oklahoma Community, plumbing inspection.
1423 E. Okmulgee Ave., Robyn R. Dunaway, et al., electrical inspection, $1,750.
