Muskogee building permits 03.24.23

March 16-23, 2023
600 W. Peak Blvd., Troy Graham, certificate of occupancy.
120 S. Fourth St., Maggie Jean Eversole Trust, certificate of occupancy.
1000 Cobblestone Court, Windsor Llewellyn, et al., electrical inspection, $20,000.
3424 River Bend Road, Reagan Tennant, et al., electrical inspection.
203 W. Shawnee Bypass, Wash Partners LLC, water service, $2,000,000.
300 N. David Lane, Mitchell Stevenson, plumbing inspection, $1,500.
2300 N. Main St., AKW Ventures, RLLP, commercial new construction.
400 Lawrence St., Ender Montes, plumbing inspection, $1,500.
331 S. 32nd St., Tigerlilly Properties LLC, certificate of occupancy.
1711 Houston St., Carolina Aguilar Soria Trust, residential remodel, $100,000.
2317 Manila St., Oswaldo Tinajero, et al., siding, $30,000.
1017 Walnut St., Gary Breedlove, et al., miscellaneous, $10,000.
525 S. Third St., Loretta Hickman, electrical inspection.
115 N. G St., Peter Liimatta, garage/car port, $75,000.
918 Court St., Naomi Oakley, et al., plumbing inspection, $300.
5715 Fondulac, unspecified, water service.
4929 Oklahoma Ave., Amy Lynn Stoffer, et al., accessory building, $12,000.
501 Bacone St., Thornton Land Company Trust, plumbing inspection, $1,500.
1712 Chandler Road, South York Plaza LLC, roof, $50,000.
3001 Azalea Park Drive, Kyle Edwards Investments Inc., roof, $900,000.
