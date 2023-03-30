Muskogee building permits 03.30.23

March 24-30, 2023
1301 Out of Bounds Drive, Molly Anderson, et al., single family dwelling, $350,000.
6 E. Shawnee Bypass, J.B and M.A. Odello Rev Trust, signs, $6,295.
4626 Callery Drive, Muskogee Redi-Mix LLC, electrical inspection, $37,000.
919 Gawf Lane, Jody Cash, et al., pool, $37,000.
530 W. Southside Blvd., Jose Hernandez, residential remodel.
2729 Arline Ave., Aurelia Leija, et al., garage/car port, $4,000.
515 Denison St., Denison Muskogee Apts. LLC, mechanical inspection.
216 East Side Blvd., Francisco Bribiesca, certificate of occupancy, $50,000.
220 Dover Road, Charles Greene, et al., electrical inspection, $2,000.
