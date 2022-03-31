Muskogee building permits 03.31.22

March 20-26, 2022
2207 Kingston St., Five M Home Repair & Remodel, LLC, residential remodel, $4,500.
821 N. York St., DATM, LLC, certificate of occupancy.
731 N. York St., Superior Federal Bank, certificate of occupancy.
709 S. York St., Robert W. Rousselot, et al., certificate of occupancy.
800 N. Country Club Road, R. David Vanderford, et al., certificate of occupancy.
213 N. 11th St., Five Star Office Supply, Inc., certificate of occupancy.
3300 E. Shawnee Bypass, Corbin Jarvis, et al., certificate of occupancy.
2604 W. Shawnee Bypass, MAT Corporation, certificate of occupancy.
900 Kershaw Drive, Timothy Baptist Church, certificate of occupancy.
311 Court St., Gotlieb Investment Co., certificate of occupancy.
317 Court St., Gotlieb Investment Co., certificate of occupancy.
3619 W. Broadway, Vital Physical Therapy Service, LLC, certificate of occupancy.
3531 E. Augusta Ave., Shaz Investment Group, LLC, single family dwelling, $145,476.
3537 E. Augusta Ave., Shaz Investment Group, LLC, single family dwelling, $140,735.
3543 E. Augusta Ave., Shaz Investment Group, LLC, single family dwelling, $135,820.
223 N. Third St., #101, Jeanette Hunter, certificate of occupancy.
2321 W. Okmulgee Ave., James H. Dause, certificate of occupancy.
1521 W. Okmulgee Ave. Hist., Raymond Carlile Roberts Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
119 E. Martin Luther King St., Leslie Susan Diaz, et al., electrical inspection.
401 W. Broadway, Jimmy Hunter, et al., certificate of occupancy.
405 N. Crabtree Road, Sean Clinton Sherman Rev. Trust, plumbing inspection.
821F N. York St., DATM, LLC, temporary sign, $150.
4400 Gibson St., #238, Bella Vista Village, LLC, electrical inspection.
1701 Live Oak St., Katherine Crain, et al., plumbing inspection.
