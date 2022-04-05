Muskogee building permits 04.04.22

May 27-April 2, 2022
3604 N. Country Circle, Michael Crawford, et al., single-family dwelling, $400,000.
3608 N. Country Circle, Bruce Shropshire, et al., single-family dwelling, $550,000.
420 N. K St., Steven Aaron Johnson, et al., residential remodel.
501 Clubhouse Drive, Carl C. Boyes, et al., sidewalk, $1,200.
124 Geneva Ave., Kyle Ford, et al., electrical inspection.
341 S. 41st St. E., CSI Real Estate, LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
2515 Fredonia St., Sherrilynn Price, et al., plumbing inspection.
400 N. C St., Portfolio Investments, LLC, demolition.
1807 Augusta Ave., Gholson E. Rowland, et al., plumbing inspection.
3201 Park Place N., Lester A. Weese, et al., storm shelter.
4006 Eufaula St., Jerrie Sprinkles, et al., plumbing inspection.
