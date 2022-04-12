Muskogee building permits 04.12.22

April 3-9, 2022
4031 Tull Ave., Captive Aire, commercial addition, $10,000,000.
1020 W. Okmulgee Ave., AZE Enterprises, LLC, et al., commercial remodel, $120,000.
2400 Canterbury Ave., Kimberly D. Cox, et al., plumbing inspection.
2205 Fredonia St., Lewis Hawley, et al., electrical inspection.
537 Baltimore Ave., GDL Family Irrevocable Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
1010 Indiana St., Lee Home Solutions, LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
515 N. G St., Charles E. Oeser, et al., residential remodel, $45,000.
2316 Denver Ave., Muskogee County, residential remodel.
326 N. K St., Jose Antonio C Martinez, roof, $2,000.
1110 Boston Ave. Hist., James T. Morris, plumbing inspection.
540 W. Shawnee Bypass, Julka Cellular, LLC, temporary sign, $200.
220 Elgin Ave., Three Rivers Museum, mechanical inspection, $40,000.
