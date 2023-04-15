Muskogee building permits 04.15.23

City

March 31-April 13, 2023

810 S. L St., Richard Heytz, single family dwelling, $234,729.

541 N. Cherokee St., Pinglin Li, certificate of occupancy.

619 Thomas Drive, Home Creations Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.

1901 N. Main St., MDC Coast 12 LLC, plumbing inspection, $12,500.

714 Azalea Drive, Diamondback Properties LLC, certificate of occupancy.

3549 Delaware St., Cynthia L. Kennedy TD, plumbing inspection, $1,500.

4001 W. Okmulgee Ave., Mark E. Robson, temporary sign, $250.

3700 E. Harris Road, Terry Davis, et al., accessory building.

2304 Gibson St., Matthew Williams, et al., roof, $2,000.

1104 S. 54th St. W, Chaw Her, et al., single family dwelling, $224,000.

902 N. York St., Northeastern Oklahoma Community, mechanical inspection.

2112 Chandler Road, SEC of Housing and Urban Development, electrical inspection.

2912 Court St., Valerie Dean, electrical inspection, $1,500.

3808  Fondulac St., 380FON401 Trust, electrical inspection, $900.

224 S. Main St., Gisela M. Monks Trust, certificate of occupancy.

1401 Maxey Drive, Michael Hayes, accessory building, $25,000.

230 W. Okmulgee Ave., KW Poremier Properties LLC, commercial remodel, $700,000.

816 Dayton St., Make Music Muskogee Inc., demolition, $4,232.

2120 Euclid Ave., Lake Country Leasing LLC, signs, $4,000.

2315 Chandler Road, JKJ Corner Stores LLC, temporary sign, $175.

219 N. Ninth St., Joint Life Prosperity LLC, plumbing inspection, $1,500.

207 N. Second St, Sarah Turner, plumbing inspection, $1,500.

