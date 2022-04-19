Muskogee building permits 04.19.22

April 10-16, 2022

2200 Turner St., David L. Stewart, et al., residential remodel, $90,000.

1009 S. 30th St., Remlok Investments, LLC, residential remodel, $10,000.

2604 Chandler Road, United Commercial Properties, Inc., commercial remodel, $30,000.

1701 B S. Cherokee St., Leggett Prop, LLC, certificate of occupancy.

2611 Columbus Ave., Lyranita D. Williams, residential remodel, $15,000.

923 Boston Ave., Ramon A. Ramirez, residential remodel, $600.

4610 W. Broadway, Skylor Pierce, et al., residential remodel, $30,000.

806 S. 32nd St., Del Rey Investors, LLC, commercial roofing, $22,000.

2736 Arline Ave., Linda K. McClain, residential remodel, $8,000.

3549 E. Okmulgee Ave., Archie R. Sayes, residential remodel, $60,000.

2916 Court St., Verna M. McJunkins, residential remodel, $4,000.

3200 S. 24th St., 77 Corp of Muskogee, signs, $118,000.

3123 Gibson St., Janie's Addition, et al., electrical inspection.

