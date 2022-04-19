Muskogee building permits 04.19.22

April 10-16, 2022
2200 Turner St., David L. Stewart, et al., residential remodel, $90,000.
1009 S. 30th St., Remlok Investments, LLC, residential remodel, $10,000.
2604 Chandler Road, United Commercial Properties, Inc., commercial remodel, $30,000.
1701 B S. Cherokee St., Leggett Prop, LLC, certificate of occupancy.
2611 Columbus Ave., Lyranita D. Williams, residential remodel, $15,000.
923 Boston Ave., Ramon A. Ramirez, residential remodel, $600.
4610 W. Broadway, Skylor Pierce, et al., residential remodel, $30,000.
806 S. 32nd St., Del Rey Investors, LLC, commercial roofing, $22,000.
2736 Arline Ave., Linda K. McClain, residential remodel, $8,000.
3549 E. Okmulgee Ave., Archie R. Sayes, residential remodel, $60,000.
2916 Court St., Verna M. McJunkins, residential remodel, $4,000.
3200 S. 24th St., 77 Corp of Muskogee, signs, $118,000.
3123 Gibson St., Janie's Addition, et al., electrical inspection.
