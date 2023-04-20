Muskogee building permits 04.21.23

April 14-20, 2023
2500 Dakota Ave., Teresa Y Redmond, et al., electrical inspection, $21,000.
1416 Columbus Ave., MK Investmentgroup Inc., residential addition.
1901 N. Main St., MDC Coast 12 LLC, mechanical inspection.
845 Gibson St., Israel Diaz Mendoza, electrical inspection.
4 E. Shawnee Bypass, Payton Elc., electrical inspection, $15,000.
2701 Buford St., Gabriel O Popescu, et al., plumbing inspection.
110 N. Cherokee St., GS Real Estate LLC, plumbing inspection.
705 N. 41st., E., Azalea Church of Christ, demolition.
300 Rockefeller, City of Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.
2501 S. York St., Jorge Marion Bermudez Rev Trust, miscellaneous, $1,500.
700 S. Country Club Road, City of Muskogee, water service.
