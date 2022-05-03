Muskogee building permits 05.02.22

April 24-30, 2022
100 Rockefeller Drive, City of Muskogee, commercial remodel, $900,000.
2915 W. Peak Blvd., Timothy A. Allen, et al., miscellaneous, $25,000.
4 E. Shawnee Bypass, AREC 33 LLC, commercial remodel $20,000.
612 Marietta Ave., J.P. Smith Enterprises, LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
2034 Robison St., Jeremy Branchcomb, et al., plumbing inspection.
305 N. 17th St., Reginald Bradley, et al., plumbing inspection.
424 N. O St., C&C Rental Properties, et al., electrical inspection.
1706 Chestnut St., Alva L Le Fish, et al., electrical inspection.
419 S. 15th St., David Lewis, et al., electrical inspection.
