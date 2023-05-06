Muskogee building permits 05.06.23

April 21-May 4, 2023
2907 W. Okmulgee Ave., Robinco-I Ltd., certificate of occupancy.
2120 Euclid Ave., Lake Country Leasing LLC, certificate of occupancy.
203 N. David Lane, Stephanie McMinn, pool, $32,000.
219 N. Ninth St., Joint Life Prosperity LLC, commercial remodel, $30,000.
1002 S. Fifth St., Jose J Bribiesca, et al., residential remodel, $18,000.
212 S. 38th St., Three Rivers Ventures LLC, certificate of occupancy.
2117 Court St., Theresa D. Bowler, demolition.
1025 Horn St., Greg Foreman, accessory building, $15,000.
2716 Boston Ave., Timothy Barney, plumbing inspection, $1,500.
3215 S. Cherokee Ave., Phuong Tran Diep, electrical inspection.
318 N. Eighth St., Best Family Homes, residential remodel, $10,000.
419 Callahan St., Okie Dokie homes LLC, demolition, $2,770.
2602 Elgin Ave., Sandra Johnson, demolition, $1,094.
76 E. Peak Blvd., ARCP KG Muskogee OK LLC, signs, $150.
300 Rockefeller Drive, City of Muskogee, miscellaneous, $400,000.
1900 N. 20th St., Rocky Springs Ranch LLC, electrical inspection $20,000.
311 Court St., Oklahoma Human Services, certificate of occupancy.
219 N. Ninth St., Joint Life Prosperity LLC, electrical inspection.
4510 Elwell Road, Christopher Wiedel, et al., plumbing inspection.
821 E N. York St., DATM LLC, certificate of occupancy.
1202 S. 61st St. W, Elizabeth Florence Dyer, plumbing inspection, $2,000.
1222 E. Holden St., Aaron Remis, et al., plumbing inspection.
221 Eastpointe Drive, unspecified, certificate of occupancy.
1222 E. Holden St., Aaron Remis, et al., mechanical inspection.
1301 Out of Bounds Drive, Molly Anderson, et al., plumbing inspection.
1401 S 24th St., Cal Gas Corp, demolition, $1,500.
2306 Elgin Ave., Elvin Alexander Coreas, electrical inspection.
246 S. 38th St., Kenneth W. Russell, roof, $16,000.
