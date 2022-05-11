Muskogee building permits 05.11.22

May 1-7, 2022

502 N. Cherokee St., Michael Carter, et al., commercial new construction, $38,000.

2410 Chandler, HAC Inc., commercial accessory building, $12,500.

3801 W. Okmulgee Ave., Tulsa Teachers Credit Union, commercial remodel, $300,000.

722 S. 29th St., Luna Martin, et al., plumbing inspection.

2101 E. Hancock Road, Pearl I Terrell, et al., plumbing inspection.

2223 Hayes St., Casko Properties, LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.

1234 N. F St., Vickie L. Carter TD, et al., plumbing inspection.

114 W. Martin Luther King St., Green Country Addition, commercial remodel, $60,000.

1443 Summit St., Terry Bural, plumbing inspection.

2424 Elgin Ave., NV Properties, LLC, et al., electrical inspection.

208 N. S St., Kim Ray Terry, et al., electrical inspection.

