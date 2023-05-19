May 5-18, 2023
2207 Monta Ave., Robert C. Capps, et al., certificarte of occupancy.
219 S. 32nd St., American Bank of Oklahoma, commercial new construction, $1,729,250.
2116 Old Shawnee Road, Big 5 Investments LLC, electrical inspection, $700,000.
918 Fite St., Deena Spencer electrical inspection, $800.
3713 Sheffield Ave., Michael D. Miller, et al., demolition.
4031 Tull Ave., Luddy Muskogee LLC, certificate of occupancy.
2016 E. Hancock Road, Faron Harris, et al., plumbing inspection.
230 W. Okmulgee Ave., KW Foremier Properties LLC, plumbing inspection.
1412 Sallie St., Eddie Lee Walker, et al., residential remodel, $20,000.
3705 River Bend Road, David Stewart, et al., single family dwelling, $600,000.
219 S. 32nd St., American Bank of Oklahoma, demolition, $60,000.
110 E. Peak Blvd., Hung V. Do, et al., certificate of occupancy.
3300 Chandler Road #115, Hoopes Properties Inc., certificate of occupancy.
531 W. Broadway, Timothy D. Robison MD, electrical inspection, $26,767.
3113 W. Shawnee Bypass, Inhofe Land and Cattle Inc., et al., commercial new construction, $2,358,368.
115 N. G St., Peter Liimatta, electrical inspection.
705 Columbus Ave., James Bouchillon, et al., demolition, $4,106.
2401 E. Hancock Road, Inks and Inks LLC, miscellaneous, $200.
230 W. Okmulgee Ave., KW Foremier Properties LLC, electrical inspection, $43,000.
209 Dover Road, Nathan McMahan, et al., plumbing inspection, $1,500.
1628 Chestnut St., Tracy Ridley, roof, $10,000.
516 Hillcrest St., Steven Song Sawford, et al., electrical inspection, $35,846.
1650 N. 32nd St., American Motel Investors Inc., signs.
219 S. 32nd St., American Bank of Oklahoma, electrical inspection, $165,500.
1203 Patterson St., Manuel Coronado, roof, $3,500.
2300 Delaware St., JKJ Corner Stores LLC, demolition, $4,000.
2302 Delaware St., JKJ Corner Stores LLC, demolition, $4,000.
2304 Delaware St., JKJ Corner Stores LLC, demolition, $4,000.
2306 Delaware St., JKJ Corner Stores LLC, demolition, $4,000.
300 Rockefeller Drive, City of Muskogee, commercial remodel, $2,113,700.
1412 Sallie St., Eddie Lee Walker, et al., plumbing inspection, $1,500.
