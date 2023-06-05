Muskogee building permits 06.02.23

May 26-31, 2023.

2912 Huddersfield Court, Hung V. Do, et al., single family dwelling.

619 East Side Blvd., Oswaldo Tinajero, certificate of occupancy.

1900 N. 20th St., Muskogee Townside First S/D, certificate of occupancy.

624 Christy Drive, Home Creations Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.

623 Thomas Drive, Home Creations Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.

3609 E. Augusta Ave., , Home Creations Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.

603 Christy Dr., , Home Creations Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.

531 W. Broadway, Timothy D. Robison MD, certificate of occupancy.

1628 Chestnut St., Douglas A. & Ruth A. Matlock TC, miscellaneous, $800.

3603 E. Augusta Ave., Home Creations Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.

6365 W. Omulgee Ave., Green Country Behavorial Health, water service.

1517 Baltimore Ave., Jose Castillo, miscellaneous, $3,500.

3113 W. Shawnee Bypass, Inhofe Land & Cattle Inc, et al., plumbing inspection, $185,000.

708 Galveston St., Rocio Lopez Ortega, electrical inspection.

2460 N. 17th St., Ventura Barboza, et al., miscellaneous.

