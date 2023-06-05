Muskogee building permits 06.02.23

May 26-31, 2023.
2912 Huddersfield Court, Hung V. Do, et al., single family dwelling.
619 East Side Blvd., Oswaldo Tinajero, certificate of occupancy.
1900 N. 20th St., Muskogee Townside First S/D, certificate of occupancy.
624 Christy Drive, Home Creations Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.
623 Thomas Drive, Home Creations Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.
3609 E. Augusta Ave., , Home Creations Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.
603 Christy Dr., , Home Creations Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.
531 W. Broadway, Timothy D. Robison MD, certificate of occupancy.
1628 Chestnut St., Douglas A. & Ruth A. Matlock TC, miscellaneous, $800.
3603 E. Augusta Ave., Home Creations Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.
6365 W. Omulgee Ave., Green Country Behavorial Health, water service.
1517 Baltimore Ave., Jose Castillo, miscellaneous, $3,500.
3113 W. Shawnee Bypass, Inhofe Land & Cattle Inc, et al., plumbing inspection, $185,000.
708 Galveston St., Rocio Lopez Ortega, electrical inspection.
2460 N. 17th St., Ventura Barboza, et al., miscellaneous.
