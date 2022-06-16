Muskogee building permits 06.11.22

May 29-June 11, 2022
423 W. Shawnee Bypass, Laruel Inc., certificate of occupancy.
1023 W. Aberdeen Drive, Barbara Sue Fritts, residential addition, $71,225.
419 E. Okmulgee Ave., Yummy Chicken LLC, commercial new construction, $400,000.
423 W. Shawnee Bypass, Laruel Inc., commercial remodel, $500,000.
711 23rd St., Tonie Ray, plumbing inspection.
2781 W. Peak Blvd., unspecified, accessory building, $100,000.
2416 E. Shawnee Bypass, Highway 69 Outlet Inc., commercial remodel, $1,200,000.
3721 Sheffield Ave., Robin Wilks, et al., single family dwelling, $450,000.
110 Iola St., City of Muskogee, new construction, $82,215.
1653 N. York St., Boswell's Auto Parts & Sales Inc., commercial remodel, $2,500.
2331 Chicago Ave., Marcus McVay, et al., plumbing inspection.
1405 Solomon St., Billy R. Rodden, et al., roof, $8.500.
5300 W. Okmulgee Ave., Robert Kershaw Jr. Trustee, certificate of occupancy.
3551 E. Okmulgee Ave., Sharon G. Richerson, et al., plumbing inspection.
2211 Euclid Ave., Randolph C. Sanders, et al., demolition, $3,100.
1802 Carver Ave., Pellars Le Nunley, et al., demolition, $1,388.
109 Jefferson St., Carolyn Green, et al., demolition, $1,471.
918 S. Cherokee St., Carolyn Marie Green, et al., demolition, $1,300.
1027 Elgin Ave., Michelle R. Dawson, et al., demolition, $1,486.
209 Kent Drive, Fahtimah Mando, plumbing inspection.
1814 Quail Run, Autumn B. Elliott, residential remodel, $55,000.
1808 Quail Run, Danny Ray Capps, et al., residential remodel, $15,000.
1607 Quail Run, Logan Edmison, et al., residential remodel, $15,000.
1903 Quail Run, Tiffany R. Wicker, et al., residential remodel, $15,000.
1800 Quail Run, Paul Simmons, residential remodel, $15,000.
711 N. 28th St., Ronnie Leroy Brown, et al., residential remodel, $15,000.
1809 Quail Run, Amber Quillman, et al., residential remodel, $15,000.
1804 Quail Run, Donald Ray Bennett, et al., residential remodel, $15,000.
1604 Quail Run, Robert D. Scott, residential remodel, $15,000.
2007 Deer Run Circle, Stephen R. Morton, et al., residential remodel, $15,000.
1615 Quail Run, Edgar Cruz De La Paz, et al., residential remodel, $15,000.
521 W. Kalmazoo Ave., Edward R. McKown, residential remodel, $15,000.
511 S. 21st St., Matthew Wayne Darnell, residential remodel, $15,000.
4710 Prairie Dog Road, Troy D. Benge, et al., residential remodel, $15,000.
4709 Prairie Dog Road, Edward D. Moore Jr., residential remodel, $15,000.
1812 Quail Run, Carlon E. Sherbourne, et al., residential remodel, $15,000.
2004 Deer Run Circle, Melisa Jo Renfrow, et al., residential remodel, $15,000.
1200 S. 54th St. W., Roberta Reeder Rev. Trust,, residential remodel, $15,000.
2003 Deer Run Circle, People Inc., residential remodel, $30,000.
2909 Williams Ave., Gretchen Morgan, residential remodel.
1617 Quail Run, Jamie Steehler, et al., residential remodel, $71,000.
1802 Quail Run, Travis Frey, et al., residential remodel, $52,070.
1905 Quail Run, Lacee C. Johnson, residential remodel, $10,000.
1914 Deer Run Circle, John Hutson, residential remodel, $15,000.
2908 Williams Ave., Kimberly Puckett, residential remodel, $10,000.
1813 Quail Run, Lubov Varner, residential remodel, $15,000.
919 Sycamore St., Sibley Lanning Jr., et al., residential remodel, $56,000.
1819 Quail Run, Rebecca Isham, et al., residential remodel, $15,000.
300 N. David Lane, Calvin Asay, et al., residential remodel, $20,000.
3006 River Oaks Drive, Michael Sean Stevenson, et al., residential remodel, $10,000.
1908 Deer Run, Steven R. Croftcheck, et al., residential remodel, $15,000.
1906 Deer Run, Steven R. Croftcheck, residential remodel, $17,000.
1802 Deer Run, Croftcheck Sales LLC, residential remodel, $15,000.
1609 Quail Run, Justin L. Miller, et al., residential remodel, $15,000.
1815 Quail Run, Ralph E. Blankenship, residential remodel, $15,000.
2006 Deer Run Circle, Katelyn Brinsfield, residential remodel, $15,000.
1810 Quail Run, Christopher Green, et al., residential remodel, $55,000.
1611 Quail Run, Nickolas Nothnagle, residential remodel, $15,000.
29 W. Southside Blvd., Roddimeyer III LLC, signs, $22,795.
593 S. 45th St., unspecified, commercial new construction, $225,000.
806 S. 32nd St., Del Rey Investors LLC, certificate of occupancy.
2410 Chandler Road, HAC Inc, accessory building, $12,500.
2100 N. 57th St. W., Christy P. Clark, miscellaneous, $46,120.
5302 S. Cherokee St., unspecified, commercial new construction, $1,000,000.
2705 Oklahoma Ave., Givens Financial LLC, electrical inspection.
520 E. Okmulgee Ave., Z&J Enterprises LLP, commercial remodel, $600.
941 N. Main St., First Main Street LLC, commercial remodel, $20,000.
2509 Port Place, Kelly Cook, et al., plumbing inspection.
1012 Houston St., Laura Angelica Caloca Jimonez, plumbing inspection.
504 N. 17th St. Hist., Lora Jones, residential remodel, $15,000.
112 S. Third St., City of Muskogee, commercial remodel, $11,000.
725 Dayton St., Bonifaco Torres, residential remodel, $10,000.
3221 S. Cherokee Drive, Haley Graves, residential remodel, $25,000.
400 Jefferson St., John W. White, et al., electrical inspection.
4708 Howard St., John Thomas Freie Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
720 N. Seventh St., Terry M. Thompson, et al., roof, $7,100.
