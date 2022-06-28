Muskogee building permits 06.28.22

June 19-26, 2022
3200 E. Shawnee Bypass, Muskogee Public Schools, commercial new construction, $21,050,000.
611 Azalea Drive, Century Steps Inc., commercial remodel, $150,000.
331 S. 32nd St., Tigerlily Properties LLC, commercial new construction, $750,000.
513 Denison St., Stephen E. Dugger, commercial remodel, $40,000.
922 N. York St., the Real Estate Land Corp., commercial new construction, $1,500,000.
4070 Chandler, VDBM Ventures LLC, demolition, $9,000.
223 N. Third St., #208, Jeanette Hunter, certificate of occupancy,
2310 Denison St., Shanda S. Biglow, miscellaneous, $25,000.
312 N. Edmond St., Amy Mashawn Maupin, residential remodel, $10,000.
2922 E. Harris Road, Bradley A. Schell, et al., residential single family dwelling, $420,000.
203 W. Shawnee Bypass, N&J Real Properties LLC, signs $6,900.
203 W. Shawnee Bypass, N&J Real Properties LLC, signs $8,500.
203 W. Shawnee Bypass, N&J Real Properties LLC, signs $10,225.
220 N. 32nd St., O'Reilly Automotive Inc., mechanical inspection.
2915 Denver Ave., JP Smith Enterprises LLC, et al., plumbing inspection.
1234 N. F St., Vickie L. Carter TD, et al., plumbing inspection.
2301 Gulick St., John Matthew Davis, et al., certificate of occupancy.
415 S. 15th St., Mark Alan Smith, et al., plumbing inspection.
200 Gawf Lane, Carol A. Ragland, mechanical inspection.
427 N. 34th St., Earl David Clark, et al., roof, $7,400.
219 S. 32nd St., Raymond Elam, et al., certificate of occupancy.
1300 S. York St., Sky Yorkshire LLC, certificate of occupancy.
60 E. Peak Blvd., R. Carlile Roberts Trust, certificate of occupancy.
1900 N. 20th St., Carlton Eugene Horner Jr., certificate of occupancy.
2215 E. Hancock Road, John B. Davis et al., certificate of occupancy.
511 Baltimore Ave., Mary H. Guthrie Rev Trust, et al., roof, $3,000.
213 N. Edmond St., Russell W. Kimbro, et al., roof.
