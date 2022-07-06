Muskogee building permits 07.06.22

city

June 26-July 2, 2022

797 Cold Water Creek Drive, Arcon Inc., single family dwelling, $195,000.

2301 Gibson St., EAH Real Property LLC, certificate of occupancy.

2441 Denver Ave., Cleveland Walker, et al., plumbing inspection.

1012 Turner Drive, Sean Johnsey, et al., roof, $6,000.

1503 W. Broadway, Rodney David, et al., parking lot, $2,000.

436 Keats Place, Danny L. Marlow, et al., plumbing inspection.

101 W. Shawnee Bypass, N&J Real Properties LLC, certificate of occupancy.

811 S. York St., Rollin and Bowlin LLC, certificate of occupancy.

