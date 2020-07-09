Muskogee building permits 07.09.20

June 28-July 4, 2020
144 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jay Hodge Chevrolet, electrical sign.
1304 N. York St., Green Country Outlet Inc., et al., electrical sign.
905 N. B St., unspecified, single family dwelling.
1008 S. 26th St., Curtis Auman Summers, et al., residential remodel.
2303 S. Cherokee St., Kodi A. Morrison, et al., electrical inspection.
202 Gawf Lane, Jeffery D. Fryer, et al., pool.
1910 N. York St., Callie's Properties Group LLC, temporary sign.
2002 E. Woodlands Circle, unspecified, single family dwelling.
2405 Robin Lane, Kathryn Kolmer, roof.
1514 S. Aberdeen Drive, Velma Sue Wray, plumbing inspection.
823 Belmont Road, Lashun M Edwards-Luckey, et al., plumbing inspection.
102 Kaad St., Graham Packaging Co. LP, certificate of occupancy.
1601 N. 32nd St., Muskogee Hotel LLC, certificate of occupancy.
2500 Port Place, unspecified, electrical inspection.
4819 W. Broadway St., Z&J Enterprises LLP, electrical inspection.
1206 Locust St., Katherine Diaz-Mora, plumbing inspection.
1805 Even Par Ave., James Eaton, et al., water service.
3401 Chandler, P&K Properties LLC, electrical inspection.
