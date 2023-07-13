June 8-July 6, 2022
1310 S. York St., unspecified, signs, $2,000.
2900 Huddersfield Court, unspecified, miscellaneous, $10,000.
705 N. York St., Carolyn Ledbetter, et al., certificate of occupancy.
620 Christy Drive, Home Creations Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.
1805 N. York St., Gazi Jonys LLC, electrical inspection.
904 Elgin Ave., Gary Sheppard, electrical inspection.
806 Choctaw St., Nelita J. Cash, et al., electrical inspection.
1105 E. Okmulgee Ave., Earl E. Bates., et al., temporary sign.
622 North third St., Michael R. Pruet, demolition.
1920 Delaware St., Jerome Jon White Estate, electrical inspection, $1,500.
419 Kendall St. Hist., Dionisio Ortiz Hernandez, electrical inspection.
1335 Locust St., Jesse L. Sanchez, miscellaneous, $8,000.
2608 Rutherford St., Jaquelyn Moore, roof, $10,000.
2901 Azalea Park Drive, Kyle Edwards Investment, Inc., certificate of occupancy.
4117 Cobblestone Drive, Tambar 7 LLC, single family dwelling, $300,000.
1025 N. B St., Juan jose Monreal, et al., residential remodel, $20,000.
922 N. York St., Northeastern Oklahoma Community, signs.
125 Sandow St., Larry McDaniel, electrical inspection.
3113 W. Shawnee Bypass, Inhofe Land and Cattle Inc., et al., electrical inspection.
4117 Cobblestone Drive, Tambar 7 LLC, plumbing inspection.
2609 Rutherford St., Veronica Wiedel, miscellaneous, $170,000.
2410 Chandler Road, HAC Inc., electrical inspection.
3700 E. Harris Road, Terry Davis, et al., electrical inspection, $25,000.
719 S. 32nd St., Johnson Enterprises Holding Co., miscellaneous.
2609 W. Shawnee Bypass, Fireworks Leasing LLC, miscellaneous.
615 N. York St., Harps Food Stores Inc., miscellaneous.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Walmart Real Estate Business Trust, miscellaneous.
4015 Putter Place, Athyn S Pool Trust, miscellaneous.
2410 Chandler Road, HAN Inc., miscellaneous.
922 N. York St., Northeastern Oklahoma Community, signs.
3713 Sheffield Ave., Michael D. miller, et al., residential remodel, $430,000.
611 Christy Drive, Home Creations Muskogee, miscellaneous.
3200 F E. Shawnee Bypass, Muskogee Public Schools, miscellaneous.
1412 W. Shawnee Bypass, Arnold Fruit Co. LLC, certificate of occupancy.
3918 Meadowbrook Drive, Kings Way Investments LLC, accessory building, $5,000.
501 N. Main St. #98, Arrowhead Mall LLC, commercial remodel, $10,000.
3013 Azalea Park Dr., Kyle Edwards Investments Inc., signs, $6,600.
1461 N. 43rd St. E., Nora V. Hunter, demolition, $4,548.
510 Jefferson St., Tobi G. Smith, demolition, $3,363.
1230 Ellsworth Ave., Kevin Gilbert, plumbing inspection, $1,500.
2000 Carolyn Ave., Rocio Lopez, et al., residential addition, $40,000.
2109 E. Woodlands Circle, David J. Witty, et al., single family dwelling, $560,000.
2920 W. Okmulgee Ave., MJBG Properties LLC, certificate of occupancy.
311 Court St., ALH Properties LLC, signs.
607 Christy Drive, Home Creations Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.
608 Christy Drive, Home Creations Muskogee, certificate of occupancy.
2704 Irving St., Rodney Spinks, et al., plumbing inspection.
4813 W. Broadway, Joel P. Cowan, roof, $10,000.
731 S. Main St., Ronald E. Hornback, certificate of occupancy.
841 N. Main St., WKW Properties LLC, commercial remodel, $800,000.
3409 Gawf St., Anna D. Pannell Rev Trust, certificate of occupancy.
2423 Elgin Ave., B&C Rental Properties, electrical inspection.
805 Rutherford St., Mary Willis, electrical inspection.
805 Rutherford St., Mary Willis, plumbing inspection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.