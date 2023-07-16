July 7-13, 2023
401 W. Broadway, Jimmy Hunter, et al., certificate of occupancy.
5522 Gulick St., Brittany Root, water service, $215,000.
5691 Fondulac St., unspecified, electrical inspection, $1,500.
322 N. N St., Sally Shipman, plumbing inspection.
818 Louisiana Ave., Jose Castillo, plumbing inspection.
1301 Cherry St., Calvin Land holding Company LLC, plumbing inspection.
603 Elgin Ave., Benjamin Yammine, electrical inspection.
5363 S. Cherokee St., unspecified, certificate of occupancy.
3621 W. Broadway, Vital Physical Therapy Service LLC, electrical inspection.
422 Burbank St., Thomas D. Luster Trust, roof, $8,625.
521 W. Kalmazoo Ave., Edward R. McKown, electrical inspection.
