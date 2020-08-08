July 19-25, 2020
231 W. Shawnee Bypass, J I & Chen, certificate of occupancy.
3300 Gibson St., State of Oklahoma School of Blind, water service.
2215 E. Hancock Road, John B. Davis, et al., certificate of occupancy.
1300 S. York St., Sky Yorkshire LLC, certificate of occupancy.
1632 N. Aberdeen Drive, Judy Ryals, et al., residential remodel.
3414 Irving St., Darla Drew Ryan, single family dwelling.
1711 W. Shawnee Bypass, Riverside of McAlester LLC, sign.
3101 Chandler Road, Three Rivers Plaza LLC, sign.
1302 Callahan St., Ricky Joe Brown Living Trust, curb cut.
2830 S. York St., Frances Joann Perryman, demolition, $2,400.
628 S. York St., Jeremy Berry, et al., demolition, $2,500.
1107 W. Shawnee Bypass, Lee Realty of Muskogee, LLC, sign.
2425 North St., Cabot M. Rorex, et al., roof.
911 N. York St., David Hix, et al., temporary sign.
1300 Baltimore Ave., Carol Hudson, et al., electrical inspection.
604 S. 22nd St., No Place Like Home LLC, electrical inspection.
2401 Kentucky Ave., Jose Castillo, plumbing inspection.
1332 Ash St., Steven Aaron Johnson, plumbing inspection.
1155 Cherry St., Chris Baranowski, et al., electrical inspection.
