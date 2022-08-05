July 17-30, 2022
701 S. York St., Eamon M. Darbandi, signs, $1,200.
920 Chestnut St., Karen Escor-Scraper, miscellaneous, $30,196.
3300 Fern Mountain Road, Leeds Family Trust, et al., new construction, $15,000.
3405 Gawf Lane, Marnita L. Archie TD, single family dwelling, $231,000.
3409 Gawf Lane, Marshall J. Hammons Jr., et al., single family dwelling, $255,000.
593 S. 45th St. E, unspecified, commercial accessory building, $100,000.
1814 Deer Run, Ronda K. Pingleton, residential remodel, $63,000.
3210 Phoenix Drive, Billy J. Wells, et al., plumbing inspection.
1627 Carver Ave., Anthony A. King, et al., demolition, $2,800.
715 S. York St., Greenleaf Apartments, electrical inspection.
1601 N. Main St., NPI Investments, LLC, certificate of occupancy.
1653 N. York St., Boswell's Auto Parts and Sales, Inc., commercial remodel, $2,500.
1631 N. Main St., NPI Investments, LLC, signs, $1,800.
519 Valhalla Drive, Richard Dewayne Foster, et al., roof, $11,750.
100 N. David Lane, Tamar Properties, LLC, electrical inspection.
2415 Irving St., Charles Cook, et al., roof, $6,800.
615 Fairfax Drive, Bill C. Ridge, et al., plumbing inspection.
411 East Side Blvd., James H. Orman, et al., electrical inspection.
3009 River Oaks Drive, Daniel and Michelle Miller Trust, mechanical inspection.
1912 Tull Ave., Franklin G. Krank, et al., electrical inspection.
1600 Turner St., Bruce P. Jacobs, et al., roof, $11,800.
2613 Elgin Ave., Gregorio Jimenez, et al., plumbing inspection.
2306 E. Broadway, Davidene Dunn, demolition.
1016 N. cherokee St., Kimberly A. Phillips, et al., plumbing inspection.
725 Jackson Ave., Charley Grigsby, et al., electrical inspection.
